Education comes in all shapes and sizes. At Immaculate Conception School, a 102-year-old educational institution, our students deserve the best.
They know they are in a special environment that will teach them many concepts and theories across multiple areas. These areas — math, science, reading, technical skills and learning — contribute to becoming fully contributing individuals.
As they traverse through TK to eighth grade, they gradually understand part and parcel of the curriculum as being part of society, community and family. The spiritual component gives strength, courage and promotes risk taking to grow and to advance their education. Our talented faculty are sensitive mentors who accompany them throughout their journey at ICS.
Our school instills dedication to learning and understanding that we are here on this earth to make contributions to society and to ourselves. Every child is known by name. Staff and faculty attention and motivated learning at ICS helps this generation break the fever of poverty and lack of learning.
Small classes allow individual attention. Respect for each other and civility to everyone is not a fleeting feeling at ICS. No, it is the way of school life; it runs through their school day, is carried home and shared, and then returns the next day.
Located in the Pico Union area close to Downtown, bus routes and reliable driving (no need to take the freeway for Downtown workers), is also part of the Immaculate Conception Parish. The small, contained and safe campus is alive with volleyball and basketball, and after school care exists until 6 p.m.
Immaculate Conception School is at 830 Green Ave. Contact the school for a tour and to meet with ICS’s Principal Heather Murphy-Garcia at 213-382-5931 or hmurphygarcia@ics-la.org.