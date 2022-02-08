Three NFL stars — Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and former Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch — will sign their signature sandwiches at the Subway Vault Signature Sandwich Experience at the Super Bowl Experience.
However, fans will be left with a tough decision: Eat the sandwich autographed with edible ink or save it.
The sandwiches include:
• Wilson’s “The Dangerwich”: pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, provolone cheese and bacon on Italian herb and cheese bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers and banana peppers and finished with yellow mustard and mayonnaise; 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
• Lynch’s “The Beef Mode”: Choice Angus roast beef, pepper jack cheese and hickory smoked bacon on Italian herb and cheese bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, red onions and jalapenos and drizzled with yellow mustard and Baja chipotle sauce; 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
• Lawrence’s “The Sunshine Sub”: oven-roasted turkey, BelGioioso fresh mozzarella cheese, avocado and tomatoes on hearty multigrain bread; 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
The snacks are part of “The Vault” menu, which was released ahead of Super Bowl LVI, set for Sunday, Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium.
The players will hang in a 1,600-square-foot immersive and multisensory activation.
“Our athlete partners are some of our most passionate Subway fans, so it was a natural fit to create a collection of their favorite sandwiches, and Super Bowl LVI is the ideal location to introduce these sandwiches and ‘The Vault’ to our fans,” said Carrie Walsh, Subway’s global chief marketing officer, in a statement.
“‘The Vault’ furthers the Eat Fresh Refresh campaign with new, craveable options to help you make better choices not only on gameday but everyday.”
“The Vault” is exclusive to Subway’s app and website and features five new sandwiches.
The Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s features exhibits and activities ranging from player meet and greets to a walking tour of NFL history.
NFL representative Dan Kitchen described it as “Disneyland for football fans.”
The Super Bowl Experience is set for Thursday, Feb. 10, to Saturday, Feb. 12. Tickets are $40; Metro users, as well as military members and their families, can get a 50% discount.
Attendees can get priority access to the attractions with the $60 SBXTRA ticket.
To attend, guests must register on the NFL OnePass app and have it downloaded to their devices. They are also required to wear face masks and provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.