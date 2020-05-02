Because restaurant closures and grocery hoarders have made it difficult for people to find fresh food for their families, Tender Greens has stepped in to help.
The LA kitchen, which closed March 13, is working with 15 other farms, bakeries and small businesses to offer grocery boxes for pickup or delivery.
CEO and President Denyelle Bruno said she and her team started making a plan to keep their business afloat days ahead of the lockdown.
“We were freaking out like everyone else and complaining about what we thought about people hoarding groceries and people panicking, and we were also complaining about the fact that we couldn’t get groceries ourselves,” Bruno explains. “We were laughingly saying how it was a good thing we have Tender Greens so we are still able to eat.”
After talking with the head of purchasing, Bruno and her crew were led down a path reconnecting with other companies to help people living in LA once again get access to fresh food and produce.
“When restaurants started normally shutting down and then when they were required to shut down, the outlets for these companies totally dried up overnight,” Bruno said. “They were stuck with fresh produce and product that they had nowhere to sell. They were consumer desperate.”
Thanks to already established relationships with local farmers and other small businesses, Bruno and her team were able to connect with others on the new venture.
“Within 48 hours everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, yes, this is exactly what we need to do to help our farmers, help ourselves and help the consumers,’” Bruno recalls. “Within 48 hours we came up with the grocery box, and since then we’ve launched six of them and 50 a la carte items that we consider most desired items.”
The six grocery boxes include the indoor picnic box, the morning baking box, the farm-fresh box, the fruit box, the veggie box and the pantry box, which range from $25 to $65. A la carte items include flour and corn tortillas, various shapes of pasta, raw or cooked steak, and quarts of tomato or chicken soup.
“The indoor picnic is definitely the most fun because it’s the one that has wine, crackers, cheese, salami and pickles,” Bruno said. “I’m somebody who is a big fan of making cheese boards anyway. I think it might have been handcrafted for my taste.”
Tender Greens has sold over 25,000 grocery boxes, with the fruit box being the most popular.
“Considering we’ve moved from one business model to another in the course of three weeks, I would say my team has done a fantastic job transitioning over,” Bruno said.
Her retail background put her at ease when it came time to replenish inventory. The rest of the crew was not as familiar, but being in an ever-changing environment like the restaurant industry, they quickly innovated to the new business model.
“These guys are kind of accustomed to changing on a dime,” Bruno said. “Their ability to execute is really high and their creativity is really high.”
The grocery part of Tender Greens makes up 35% to 40% of the business that is still making and preparing people’s favorites during the pandemic.
“If it weren’t so scary and if it weren’t such a depressing time, I think people would be having a lot of fun, but right now everyone is fighting for resources,” Bruno said.
Companies like Larder Baking Company are able to re-hire staff to help make goods for the grocery boxes.
“It was a really emotional moment when we realized that we were able to re-hire people to help with the boxes,” Bruno said.
Customers can order online and pick up food at the Downtown LA Tender Greens or have it delivered through third-party vendors such as Postmates, DoorDash, Uber Eats and more.