Dr. Chandler Chang heard a myriad of reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic through patients at her Downtown practice, Therapy Lab. So, she created a mental wellness package to provide support for those in need.
“I’m just observing what our clients need right now and I wanted to offer something to help people with the feelings they are experiencing at the moment,” said Chang, a licensed psychologist.
“The COVID-19 Mental Wellness package offers science-based techniques to reduce the impact of trauma and promote a healthy return to emotional stability once this crisis ends. My team and I are fine-tuning it and adding evidence-based components; however, it’s available immediately.”
The package launched in mid-March, right around the time that Therapy Lab moved its services to telemed. When the COVID-19 crisis ends, Chang plans to offer in-person sessions again for clients.
“This package is for absolutely anyone and may be particularly helpful for those wondering if their response to the crisis is ‘normal,’” she shared. “It’s for those who may, for whatever reason, find themselves without support or loved ones nearby. Or for those with a history of depression or anxiety who are worried about getting through stressful times safely and with resilience.”
The COVID-19 Mental Wellness package checks patients’ emotional temperature, obtains recommendations for additional resources as needed and helps the person feel more connected during social distancing.
Sessions last 45 minutes and are customized according to an individual’s lifestyle and needs. Each session will offer a different goal that is designed to help people process trauma as it unfolds, while building resilience and encouraging feelings of efficacy.
“The first session is debriefing the situation and making sure that we have a good sense of a person’s mental health and personal safety,” Chang said.
“In the second session, we discuss the mindset of self-care, and what can and can’t be controlled about this crisis. The third session focuses on actively reflecting on the choices a person makes each day and specific problem-solving. The fourth session promotes cognitive flexibility, which is how the brain processes and interprets situations, and how crisis can direct our attention.”
The package includes four sessions and costs $720. Single sessions are also available and cost $200 each. Sessions can be scheduled online or by phone, and after booking clients will receive an email with instructions for next steps. Chang is also offering complimentary 15-minute phone consultations.
Several human resource departments at various companies have already inquired about offering the COVID-19 Mental Wellness package to their employees.
“What we’re all going to experience during this worldwide crisis is a whirlwind of emotion,” Chang said. “Sometimes we’ll feel anxious and completely panicked; other times we’ll feel expansive or experience a moment of joy in some small thing. It can be really helpful just to be aware and accept the storm, because we can’t stop it. This is a good time to learn about how our emotions work, how they serve us and how we can take better care of ourselves.”
For more information, visit therapylabinc.com.