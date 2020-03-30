The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of dine-in eating, but thankfully there are still restaurants open for carryout, takeout or delivery orders. Here is a list of restaurants or drive-thru places that are following CDC guidelines and are still open for business. Have a suggestion? Email atomlin@timespublications.com.
Downtown LA
Limericks Tavern,
615 S. Flower Street, 213-537-0554, limerickstavern.com, 11 a.m. to
6 p.m. Monday to Friday.
This modern gastropub is offering BOGO deals, alcohol to go, ready to cook and meal-prep kits along with groceries for in-store pickup. Orders can be placed over the phone, via the website, by email or through Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash or Postmates.
Poppy + Rose,
765 Wall Street, 213-995-7799, 213-622-0716 (groceries), poppyandrosela.com, 9 a.m. to
3 p.m. daily.
On top of offering its main menu for takeout and delivery, Poppy + Rose is open for grocery pickup for items like eggs, Granny Smith apples, avocados, carrots, cauliflower, brown rice, potatoes, flour and toilet paper. Call ahead at 213-622-0716 to order groceries.
Farmer Boys,
726 S. Alameda Street, 213-228-8999, farmerboys.com, 24 hours.
Cooked-to-order wholesome farm fresh food available by drive-thru or delivery.
Shake Shack,
400 W. Eighth Street, 213-213-5307, shakeshack.com, 11 a.m. to
10:30 p.m. daily.
Whether it’s a burger in bed or a burger on the go, Shake Shack is still open for takeout and delivery orders.
Chinatown
Qui West Noodle Soup,
727 N. Broadway Street,
213-678-1063, quiwestnoodle.com, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Qui West has switched to takeout-only meals. Menu options include saozi noodle, spicy won ton soup and Chinese mo. Sides to go along with your meal include steamed dumpling, cold dish cucumber and pan-fried dumpling.
Spring Street
Smokehouse BBQ,
620 N. Spring Street, 213-626-0535, sssmokehouse.com, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Finger-licking barbecue meals from Spring Street are available for pickup or delivery. Options include pork rinds, Impossible Burger sloppy joe and baby back ribs.
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine,
301 Ord Street, 213-629-2812, phoenixfood.us, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.
Serving a wide array of choices of Chinese meat, seafood and veggie dishes, Phoenix Inn has switched over to pickup or delivery. Choose from dishes like steamed tofu with mixed seafood, lo mein with beef stew and wonton or hog haw porridge.
Phoenix Bakery Inc.,
969 N. Broadway Street, 213-628-4642, phoenixbakeryinc.com,
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Keep birthday traditions going and pick up a delectable cake or pastry for takeout. Shipping is still available for almond cookies and sugar butterflies.
Plum Tree Inn,
913 N. Broadway Street,
213-613-1819, plumtreeinn.com,
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
During this time Plum Tree Inn is offering takeout food, drinks, wine and beer and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates, Caviar or Grubhub.
Nick’s Café,
1300 N. Spring Street,
323-222-1450, nickscafela.net,
6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
Breakfast and lunch are available for pickup or delivery. Call in and receive 20% off for pickup orders.
Kim Chuy,
727 N. Broadway, Suite 103, 213-687-7215, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Popular items including boba Thai iced tea, chiu chow fried rice cake and house special seafood noodle soup are available for delivery.
Jade Wok,
625 W. College Street, Suite 109, 213-628-8288, jadewokchinese.com,
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.
Jade Wok will be offering takeout or delivery orders of all of its menu options such as minced chicken soup, beef chow fun and eggplant Szechuan style.
Hop Woo BBQ & Seafood Restaurant,
845 N. Broadway Street,
213-617-3038, hopwoo.com,
11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.
Hop Woo is offering takeout and delivery meals. Check out its Facebook or Instagram pages for daily specials on meals.
Hop Li Seafood Restaurant,
526 Alpine Street, 213-680-3939, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Hop Li’s seafood-centric selection of classic Cantonese dishes is available for delivery.
Hong Kong BBQ Restaurant,
803 N. Broadway, 213-678-7238, hongkongbbqla.com, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
This Chinatown fixture serves diners roasted duck and other Cantonese classics for takeout or delivery.
Highland Park Brewery,
1220 N. Spring Street, 213-878-9017, hpb.la, noon to 7 p.m. daily.
Come get a crowler or a growler full of Highland Park brew with a delicious meal to go along with it. Meals and beers are available for pickup or delivery.
Golden Dragon Restaurant,
960 N. Broadway Street, 213-626-2039, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Golden Dragon offers a large menu of dim sum and dumplings for delivery through DoorDash or Grubhub.
Gigo’s Café and Deli,
853 N. Broadway, 213-229-8889,
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
This no-frills establishment is continuing to serve popular Vietnamese items like noodle soups through delivery by Grubhub and Postmates.
Full Moon House,
960 N. Hill Street, 213-537-0792, fullmoonhouseca.com, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Laid-back Chinese banquet classics such as steamed pork buns and hot pot seafood dishes are available for pickup or delivery.
Foo-Chow Restaurant,
949 N. Hill Street, 213-485-1294, foochowla.com, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Famously being known for its appearance in the movie “Rush Hour,” Foo-Chow offers pickup and delivery orders.
E-Sea Fresh Restaurant,
1100 N. Main Street, Suite E,
323-276-5835, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
E-Sea Fresh is offering takeout and free delivery through DoorDash for its Thai food.
CBS Seafood,
700 N. Spring Street, 213-617-2323, cbsseafoodlosangeles.com, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
CBS Seafood’s large to-go menu is available for pickup or delivery orders. Menu options include sliced chicken with curry sauce, west lake-style beef soup or braised bean curd with brown sauce.
ABC Food Restaurant,
205 Ord Street, 213-680-2887, abcseafoodca.com, 8 a.m. to
10 p.m. daily.
Order a popular dish including hot and sour soup, sautéed clams with black beans and chili sauce or pan-fried string bean dry style for pickup or delivery.
Echo Park and Temple Beaudry
Button Mash,
1391 W. Sunset Boulevard, 213-250-9903, buttonmashla.com, 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
Beer, cider and wine is available through call-in or Postmates.
Tsubaki,
1356 Allison Avenue, 213-900-4900, tsubakila.com, noon to 8 p.m. daily.
This Los Angeles izakaya is open for takeout- and delivery-only orders. Delivery orders can be placed through Caviar or Postmates. Sake is available for pickup-only orders.
Eightfold Coffee,
1294 W. Sunset Boulevard, 213-947-3500, eightfoldcoffee.com, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Get hopped up on caffeine to keep going during quarantine. Coffee, tea, food and pastries are available for takeout and delivery through Postmates and ChowNow.
The Park’s Finest,
1267 W. Temple Street, 213-481-7511, theparksfinest.com, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The place where American cuts meet Filipino flavor is open for carryout or delivery.
Pico Union/Westlake
Pizza Hut,
1562 W. Pico Boulevard, 213-388-6111, pizzahut.com, 10 a.m. to midnight daily.
Pizza Hut is available for carryout and delivery for all of those late-night pizza cravings.
Flavors of Thai,
1275 S. Union Avenue, 213-861-2453, orderflavorsofthai.com,
11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. daily.
The wide array of fresh pad thai, egg rolls, curry, satay, Rangoon, soup and salad is available for pickup or delivery.
La 27th Restaurante Nicaraguense,
1830 W. Pico Boulevard, Suite C, 213-387-2467, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Don’t miss out on the traditional Nicaraguan fare, including grilled chicken breast, fried plantain cheese or fried fish delivered through Orderhero, Postmates and DoorDash.
Papa Cristo’s,
2771 W. Pico Boulevard, 323-737-2970, papacristos.com, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.
Get a big fat Greek fix at Papa Cristo’s with food available for pickup or delivery. Papa Cristo’s menu is chock full of tasty Greek items like gyros, roasted lamb or Greek island shrimp platter.
King Taco,
2020 W. Pico Boulevard,
213-384-8115, kingtaco.com,
9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Tacos and burritos are available at King Taco for to-go orders only.
Margarita’s Mexican Food,
2101 W. Pico Boulevard, Suite A5, 213-738-5205, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Margarita’s is open for pickup only at the restaurant, and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub and UberEats.
Jack in the Box,
2120 W. Pico Boulevard,
213-252-8209, jackinthebox.com, 24 hours.
Jack in the Box is ready to serve the public its favorites through its drive-thru, takeout, mobile app or delivery via Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash.
Pollos El Brasero,
2281 W. Pico Boulevard, 2
13-381-6060, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Delicious chicken and Peruvian food like lomo saltado and arroz chaufa de carne are available from Pollos El Brasero through DoorDash.
Dino’s Chicken & Burgers,
2575 W. Pico Boulevard, 213-380-3554, dinoschicken.com, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Dino’s breakfast, burgers, hot dogs and chicken are available for pickup orders over the phone.
La Pupusa Urban Eatery,
1051 W. Washington Boulevard, Unit G, 213-749-4573, lapupusadtla.com, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Monday.
Experience Salvadorian traditional flavors with a Los Angeles twist through La Pupusa Urban Eatery via curbside pickup or delivery through Postmates.
El Charro Restaurant,
1621 W. Sixth Street, 213-292, 0668, charromexicanfood.com, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Easygoing tacos, tortas, quesadilla and other familiar Mexican food is available for takeout or delivery. Check out the website for coupons and specials.
Sabor Columbiano,
847 S. Union Avenue, 213-388-0150, saborcolobianola.com, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
This modest Colombian restaurant dishes out a selection of traditional meat and seafood dishes available for pickup or delivery.