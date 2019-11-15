The City is looking to partner with the County to transform a county-owned lot into an affordable housing project. A motion, filed late last month by First District City Councilman Gil Cedillo outlines a plan to work with Los Angeles County First District Supervisor Hilda Solis’ office to turn the lot at 725 N. Main St. into a housing development dedicated entirely to affordable housing.
The motion, which is making its way through the City Council’s housing committee, calls for the creation of a “transit-oriented, mixed-use, mixed-income housing development.” The project would include spaces for “extremely low income” families.
The exact number of units or the height has not been determined.