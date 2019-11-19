A contentious mixed-use project was pushed on to the next step last week of the development cycle after the Los Angeles City Planning Commission voted to advance the development, in the process rejecting an appeal that sought to prevent its construction. The real estate investment firm Jade Enterprises is behind the project, which will bring 110 live/work apartment units, over 164,000 square feet of officer and commercial space.
Designed almost like a complex, the development at 2110 Bay St. is next to the recently opened SoHo Warehouse in the Arts District. In approving the project, planning commissioners denied an appeal from Laborer’s International Union of North America.
The appeal attempted to squash the project by arguing that the projected failed to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act, which was later disputed by Planning Department staff.