Arts District Project Goes Taller, Loses Some Parking

A 12-story project in the Arts District is one step closer to breaking ground, and if approved, will be slightly taller than originally planned. The Department of City Planning released the final environmental impact report for the Arts District Center on Sept. 13. Developed by property owner Kevin Chen in partnership with Chinese Building Technique Group Co., the space would replace a two-story brick building on the north side of Fifth Street between Seaton and Colyton streets.
According to the new report, the space will now be 16 feet taller, topping out at 164 feet in height. It will still include 129 condos and a 113-room hotel. Parking was decreased from 513 to 304 spaces thanks to the loss of two below-grade parking levels. Designed by architecture firm Togawa Smith Martin, the Arts District Center would see the ground level wrapped in brick, with a colorful glass exterior on the upper floors.
No groundbreaking date or budget has been announced, but the developer expects construction to take 30 months.