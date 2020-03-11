More details are out for Sandstone Properties’ planned 37-story high rise near the Los Angeles Convention Center. The 730-room hotel, dubbed The Albany, aims to break ground in 2022 and wrap construction in 2025 according to a new initial environmental study published Feb. 28 by the Department of City Planning.
The Albany would replace a vacant three-story office building on the site at 1330 W. Pico Blvd., and include 19,665 square feet of restaurant space and 63,356 square feet of ballroom and event space. In September, the developer announced it was seeking incentives in the form of rebates to construct the project.
The budget was not disclosed. The Albany is one of several hotel projects adjacent to the Convention Center that are currently in various stages of construction.