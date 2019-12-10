Los Angeles County is exploring building either affordable or interim housing at a site between the Chinatown Metro Station and the Men’s Central Jail. Last week the county approved a motion from Supervisor Hilda Solis to check the feasibility of redeveloping a site at 1060 N. Vignes St., which the county acquired in 2018. The exact plans have not been developed yet.
“As the Board of Supervisors and I work with our partners, including the City of Los Angeles and service providers, to combat our growing homelessness crisis, we are working to identify under-utilized properties that could be repurposed to provide the supportive interim and affordable housing that our region so desperately needs. That search includes LA County’s own assets,” Solis said in a prepared statement. “The lot located at 1060 N. Vignes St. is uniquely situated near Union Station, providing quick access to public transit that reaches throughout Southern California and beyond.”
Per the motion, county departments have to report back in 90 days with plans to identity and create a funding plan for any housing at the site.