After putting out a request for proposals in December, Los Angeles County is moving closer to finding a firm to redevelop a pair of county-owned lots in the Arts District at 321 S. Hewitt St. and 813 E. Fourth Pl. On Oct. 1, the County Board of Supervisors voted to enter into a six-month exclusive negotiation agreement with developer Urban Offerings to transform the sites.
Currently the total 1.5-acre area houses a parking structure and a two-story office for the Department of Public Social Services. Per the County, Urban Offering’s proposal calls for 43,000 square feet of office space for DPSS, along with 232,000 square feet of creative office space, 19,000 square feet of affordable housing set aside for artists, and 11,000 square feet of retail space.
Urban Offerings is also working on an office-focused redevelopment of the Dearden’s department store building at Seventh and Main streets.