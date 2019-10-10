More details are out for developer Crescent Heights’ planned 70-story residential building at 1045 S. Olive St. A draft environmental report released by the Department of City Planning offers more insight for the project. The 1045 Olive building, as it is called, will sit on a 0.96-acre lot and house 794 residential units.
Renderings from architecture firm ODA New York show a plant-heavy rooftop terrace. It will also include a landscaped nine-story podium, and 12,504 square feet of ground-level commercial space. The podium will hold a total of 891 parking spaces and 310 spots for bicycle parking. A notable aspect of the design is a series of terraces along the height of the tower, featuring balconies and green space. The ground floor would also have 2,728 square feet for a plaza with public part.
A timeline or budget for the project was not provided.