Last October an LLC affiliated with the Chicago-based firm Rebel Hospitality purchased the 12-story Continental Building from developer Tom Gilmore, with plans to turn the apartment building into a hotel. Plans recently submitted to the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council’s Planning and Land Use Committee have revealed more specific details of what that project entails.
The hotel will have 140 rooms, but Rebel Hospitality plans to also add a basement bar, lobby bar, and dining and banquet areas on the second and mezzanine floors, totaling 16,846 square feet of space. Hotel rooms would be on the third-11th floors. The 12th floor will house another bar, two bowling lanes and an unspecified amount of karaoke rooms and arcade games. A mezzanine level between the 12th floor and the roof will house a gym. The rooftop terrace will include another bar.
The Continental Building opened in 1904 as Downtown’s first skyscraper. In 2000, using the adaptive reuse ordinance, Gilmore converted the building into apartments as the first wave of his Old Bank District redevelopment. The budget was not disclosed.