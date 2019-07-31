The Historic Core’s first new skyscraper has finished vertical construction. A topping-out ceremony for the 35-story Perla project was held on Friday, July 26. Developed by SCG America, a subsidiary of the China-based Shanghai Construction Group, the high-rise at 400 S. Broadway will hold 450 condominiums.
Designed by the Downtown-based architecture firm Callison-RTKL, the development includes a tower rising from a podium base that curves at the intersection of Fourth Street and Broadway. It will also include 7,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, as well as an atrium built into its podium section.
According to the developer, 30% of its units have been pre-sold. Perla is expected to open in 2020.