After many years of delays, it appears as if the Hotel Clark is finally ready to open. Last week, a representative of the Historic Core project said that check-ins are expected to start in mid-October. The 347-room hotel will include a ground-floor lounge as well as a pool, cafe and bar.
The 11-story building at 426 S. Hill St. originally was opened by Eli P. Clark in 1914. It has long been owned by the New York-based Chetrit Group, and there have been numerous anticipated revivals over the years. Last year, it was revealed that hospitality company Journal Hotels would operate the Hotel Clark (as well as the Trinity Hotel at 847 S. Grand Ave., another building owned by the Chetrit Group that has long been shuttered).
The Clark is one of several boutique hotels expected to open in Downtown Los Angeles in the fall, including the Hoxton Hotel and the Proper Hotel. More information is at hotelclarkla.com.