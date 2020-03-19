Hotel Coming to Hewitt Street

Yet another hotel has been announced for the Arts District. Hospitality firm the Radisson Hotel Group announced plans to construct a 140-room Radisson RED hotel at 440 S. Hewitt St. A groundbreaking date has not been set, but the company expects it to open in early 2024.
It would rise on what is currently a parking lot between the music venue Resident and the Barker Block loft complex. The project would include a rooftop bar, gym, ground-floor restaurant and an unspecified amount of meeting space. A rendering shared by Radisson shows a six-story building with a rooftop deck and exteriors featuring murals.
The budget was not disclosed. Other hotels in the works include ones from Grupo Habita on Alameda and a 119-room one in the Arts District Center project.