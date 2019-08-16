The planned redevelopment of the Southern California Flower Market is a step closer to a reality. The City Planning Commission gave its approval to the project at 714 Maple Ave. on Aug. 8. As part of the redevelopment, an existing building on the north side of the lot, which holds parking, would be maintained and renovated. A southern structure would be demolished and replaced with a 15-story edifice.
The first three floors would include the wholesale flower market, parking, offices and restaurant space, and the upper 12 levels would hold 323 residential units (32 would be set aside as affordable housing). During the transformation, vendors would first be consolidated in the south building while the north one is improved, then in the north one while the new building is constructed.
The project requires the approval of the City Council. No budget has been revealed. Previously, the developer said construction on the entire project would take three years.
