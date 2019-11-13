Another project is being planned near Los Angeles State Historic Park. Plans filed with the Department of City Planning by an LLC called 1457 Main call for replacing two industrial buildings at 1435 N. Main St. with a new live/work building containing 243 apartment units.
Filings also specify the new project would contain 66,618 square feet of non-residential floor area, but don’t specify a height for the development. It would cover a total of 117,000 square feet. No budget or timeline have been announced for the live/work development.
It’s one of several projects in the works in Chinatown near State Historic Park, with others including Atlas Capital’s 725-unit College Station and High Street Residential’s 318-unit apartment building at 1101 N. Main St.