One of Downtown’s mega projects is turning its final, in-construction tower into apartments. Metropolis, at Eighth and Francisco streets, comprises four high rises, three of which are finished. The last, a 58-story edifice, planned to house 685 condos, but those units have now been converted to apartments.
The tower is now called Thea at Metropolis, and will be managed by Greystar. Prices have not been announced, but units will range from studios to three bedrooms, and it will share an amenities deck with one of the complete condo towers. The project was developed by Greenland USA, a subsidiary of the China-based Greenland. One tower holds the 350-room Hotel Indigo.
Last year Greenland put the unfinished third condo tower up for sale, but secured a construction loan instead. An opening date for Thea has not been set.