An existing Skid Row building could be demolished to make way for a new affordable housing project. Last week the Department of City Planning released an initial study for a seven-story building at 508 E. Fourth St. The project, from the Skid Row Housing Trust, would replace the three-story Hart Residential Hotel, which currently holds 39 single room occupancy units.
The new building would have 41 units, 40 affordable efficiency dwelling spaces and one management apartment. It would also have a 433-square-foot space for supportive services. Architecture firm Togawa Smith Martin is handling the design.
A starting date for the redevelopment could not be determined. No budget has been announced.