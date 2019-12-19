Last month the Los Angeles City Council approved a planned 29-story apartment building in South Park. The residential structure will replace a parking lot at 845 S. Olive St. and comes from developer Hearst Olive, with 205 apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units.
Designed by architecture firm Togawa Smith Martin, the project features a podium spanning the width of the block, with a pool and the residential tower on the east side of the site, all with a dark exterior. The podium will house 268 parking spots, and the building will also include 2,400 square feet of ground-floor retail.
No budget has been announced and no groundbreaking date has been set.