At this month’s Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council Planning and Land Use Management committee meeting, the Onni Group revealed a new schedule and details for its major Civic Center project. The Vancouver-based developer intends to start work in 2021 for Times Mirror Square, the block bordered by Broadway and First, Second and Spring streets.
The project, now called Onni Times Square, involves taking down the two buildings on the western side of the lot (the three eastern structures would remain) and adding two towers, one 37 stories the other 53, that together add 1,127 apartments and 34,000 square feet of space. The remaining buildings would combine for a total of 307,000 square feet of office space.
The project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2024, according to Onni’s updated schedule.