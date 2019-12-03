Park Fifth officially got its certificate of occupancy on Monday, Nov. 25, giving the green light for future residents to begin moving into the recently completed project. The 24-story apartment complex directly north of Pershing Square at 427 W. Fifth St. will begin accepting move-ins on Monday, Dec. 2, according to property manager Greystar. The building is 8.3% leased as of press time.
Studios start at $2,440 for 491 square feet, while one-bedroom apartments begin at $2,995 for a 618-square-foot-unit The building also includes two- and three-bedroom units. The project comes from developer MacFarlane Partners, and broke ground in July 2016.
Adjacent to Park Fifth is the seven-story Trademark DTLA, from the same developer, at 437 S. Hill St. The Trademark is still awaiting its final approval from the city. Together, the two buildings add 660 apartments to the area.