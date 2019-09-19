A few years after it was announced, the overhaul of the Historic Core’s Cecil Hotel could finally get under way in the coming months. According to a memo to the successor agency to the City Redevelopment Agency, Simon Baron Development (which has a 99-year ground lease on the property) intends to secure the funds for the overhaul of the building by the end of the year and start redevelopment soon after.
Currently the hotel operates as the Stay on Main and comprises 299 rooms and 301 single room occupancy units. The redevelopment would see the hotel rooms and SRO units refurbished (30 would be removed to make way for new hotel amenities), with a targeted completion date of October 2021. The units will be replaced off-site.
Plans for the overhaul of the hotel at 640 S. Main St. were originally announced in May 2016. No budget was announced.