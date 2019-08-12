Yet more housing is under construction in Downtown. This month Jade Enterprises broke ground on Emerald, a 154-unit building at 1340 S. Olive St. It’s the latest seven-story jewel-named project from Jade, which last year opened the Onyx in South Park and the Topaz in the Historic Core.
The new project will have studio to three-bedroom apartments. As with previous Jade projects, architecture firm MVE+Partners is handling the design, which includes a terraced pool deck. Plans also call for nearly 11,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.
Construction is expected to last two years. The news was first reported by the website Urbanize L.A.