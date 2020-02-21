San Francisco-based developer Carmel Partners has broken ground on its first Arts District project. The planned 35-story project designed by Works Progress Architecture will rise at 520 S. Mateo St., near the Fourth Street Bridge. The main tower will include 475 live/work apartments, including 50 affordable units.
Plans also call for an adjacent six-story building that will house 105,000 square feet of dedicated office space. Together, the complex will feature 20,000 square feet of commercial space and 650 parking stalls. Renderings for the project show a gleaming glass and steel structure rising next to the bridge.
The budget and timeline for construction were not disclosed.