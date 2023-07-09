Carlos “SparXz” Caraballo has won medals for hip-hop dance as a member of Arizona-based Exiles.
He has since parlayed his performance skills into a gig with Feld Entertainment’s “Jurassic World Live! Tour,” which comes to Crypto.com Arena Friday, July 21, to Sunday, July 23.
The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs with “scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.”
Fans of the Netflix animated series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” will also recognize Bumpy, the friendly and food motivated dinosaur, as she goes from baby to adult fairly quickly.
The show will turn the Crypto.com Arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate.
“It’s way different than Hip-Hop International,” he said with a laugh about the dance competition. “It’s basically an immersive experience into the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise. It’s based on the ideas of the movie, so there are dinosaurs, soldiers and Isla Nublar.
“It’s a new, original storyline with original characters. You get an extra reward if you see the movies. It’s a totally new story, though, so everyone enjoys it.”
In the show, the “dino-teer” plays Jeanie, the main character, a Troodon.
“That species of dinosaurs is smarter,” he said. “In the storyline, scientists are trying to read its emotions and take care of it. With any good deed, people try to take the technology and use it for evil. You follow the scientists throughout their adventure and save the dinosaur’s baby eggs.”
The Arizona State University graduate began performing at age 13, eventually becoming a member of United Dance Crew, formerly known as Reach Ministries.
“I was an athlete as a kid and never thought of being a performer,” he said via telephone from a stop in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “Then, one day, I saw Reach Ministries perform at a youth church event and I got hooked. I didn’t even know where to start, but I was determined to find out. I asked them how I could join, and the rest is history.”
He is a four-time silver medalist in the USA Hip-Hop Dance Championship in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022. He landed in fifth place in the World Hip-Hop Dance Championship with the Exiles in 2018. The troupe then performed on NBC’s “World of Dance” season three.
“Competing on NBC’s ‘World of Dance’ during the duels round was memorable,” he said.
“During this round, teams were matched up against each other head-to-head. We (Exiles) were matched up against one of the strongest teams in the competition and nearly took them out. Despite losing in our duel, we had such a high score that we were brought back to perform again later that night to stay in the competition.”
On tour, he explores coffeeshops, as he loves diving into the intricacies of coffee brewing.
“My favorite way to brew right now is with an AeroPress, but I also have an espresso machine, V60 pour over device, French press, cold brew coffeemaker and a standard coffee pot,” said Caraballo, who enjoys watching MMA.
He counts his father and his Exiles teammate as role models.
“My dad is loyal, reliable, generous and has a work ethic that I hope to live up to,” he said.
He was hired by Feld Entertainment after he met a former cast member of “Jurassic World.” His contract runs through summer 2024.
“He said ‘Jurassic World’ was coming back and I should try out for it,” Caraballo recalled. “There are stunts, fighting and action in it. I thought, I’m a dancer and acrobat. Where in the world could I fit in? I tried out to see what happens and it turns out having a sports, dance and acrobatic background makes for a great dinosaur.”
His goal is to be a professional stunt performer in live shows, television or film or motion capture.
“I want to create as many memories as I can doing what I love,” he said.
Caraballo is enjoying living on the road, as it forces him to live simply. However, he misses his wife, whom he married in February 2021
“There is a lot you have to give up,” Caraballo said.
“But, it’s one of the most unique experiences I’ve ever done. You’re literally gone from your home for months and months and months at a time. It’s a brand-new city every single week. We did close to 200 shows last season. This puts it into perspective: In one season, I tripled the number of states that I had been to.”
“Jurassic World Live Tour”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, July 21; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23
WHERE: Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $22