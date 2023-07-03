Fourth of July Fireworks: A Downtowner’s guide for the best viewing destinations

Explore the complete roster of Downtown’s Fourth of July celebrations and dazzling firework displays, where the city’s best pyrotechnic shows ignite against the backdrop of Los Angeles’ breathtaking skyline.
Gloria Molina Grand Park
4 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
200 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
213-972-8080, grandparkla.org
Downtown’s largest free Fourth of July celebration is back with food, live music, dancing and a newly added light show — swapping fireworks for an inventive drone display. This year will also include immersive art installations and DJs spinning hip-hop, cumbia, jazz, house, funk and Latin soul tunes.
Dodger Stadium
6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
1000 Vin Scully Avenue, Los Angeles
866-363-4377, elysianparkstadium.com
There’s no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than experiencing America’s favorite pastime. Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers battle the Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoy the game’s following firework extravaganza.
El Dorado Penthouse Rooftop
7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4
416 S. Spring Street Loft 1209,
Los Angeles
818-679-4719, dtladinnerclub.com
Join revelers from the DTLA Dinner Club, a group that hosts free community dinners, on this Downtown rooftop to watch the city sparkle with displays spanning the skyline. Although this affair excludes dinner, attendees are encouraged to bring beverages to share.
Elysian Park
Various times
929 Academy Road, Los Angeles
213-485-5054
Elysian Park’s rolling hills offer a slew of vistas, including Buena Vista Hill and Elysian Reservoir’s Grand View Point, to watch the city’s colorful fireworks display. Pack a picnic and post up for a free citywide showing.