The ballet coming to The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion this month will present a truly international feat of storytelling and dance.
The Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16, performances mark the debut of the Dutch National Ballet at the Center and the U.S. debut of “Frida,” a ballet about the iconic Mexican artist, created by a Colombian-Belgian choreographer and British composer with the title role danced by ballerinas from the Eastern European nation of Georgia.
Choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and composer Peter Salem were inspired by Frida Kahlo’s life to tell her story in dance and music.
A Mexican painter who specialized in portraits of others and herself, Kahlo is famous for her resilience, her willingness to challenge taboos and her championing of women’s rights. The ballet captures her surrealism and tells her story in an expressionistic way, one more committed to themes than to a structured, linear narrative.
Matthew Rowe conducts the live orchestra accompanying the 60- to 70-member ballet troupe performing this work.
The artistic director of the Dutch National Ballet, Ted Brandsen, said Rachel Moore, the CEO of the Music Center, flew in for the ballet’s world premiere in the Netherlands in 2020.
“She was very enthusiastic about the scale of the production, the colors, the vibrancy, and the fact that it’s a story of a unique artist told by a woman, which really addresses some of the issues that maybe men won’t be addressing in their work,” Brandsen said. “It was very much Rachel’s wish to bring us to LA.”
Ochoa and Brandsen are long-time collaborators and the choreographer has created works for the Dutch National Ballet, the Netherlands’ largest ballet company. She created a short work for the English National Ballet about Kahlo called “Broken Wings.” Brandsen was impressed by the work, but thought it was too short.
“Normally with ballet, I always find everything too long,” Brandsen said.
“But here there was so much to tell. I said to Annabelle that I would love for her to expand the work and make it the full-length work that it deserves to be.”
Together with Salem and designer Dieuweke van Reij, Ochoa added storylines to create a more layered portrait of a person Brandsen described as an extraordinary artist and woman.
He said the team’s intent was not to create a detailed biography that captured everything about Kahlo’s life.
“She wanted to hone in on (Kahlo’s) artistic development, her artistic vision and her struggles as a woman who suffered at a very young age a terrible accident, who was limited in a lot of her physical possibilities and who had a very passionate, but also very complex and difficult relationship with Diego Rivera, her husband and partner.”
Kahlo was on a bus headed to Coyoacan on Sept. 17, 1925, when the vehicle slammed into an electric trolley car. She suffered serious internal injuries when a metal rod tore through her midsection.
Brandsen said Ochoa sought ways to portray Kahlo’s struggle to be independent, free and to express her true self. She did so by creating alter egos of Kahlo based on her self-portraits.
As Kahlo was often bedridden — having to paint while lying down or half sitting up — her alter egos can dance her story.
“The thing that she did was paint portraits with an enormous amount of imagination and rich creativity that made us see different aspects of herself and these different aspects come to life quite literally on stage,” Brandsen said.
“At one point, you see Frida with her 10 alter egos and they’re beautiful and recognizable images if you know a little bit of her paintings. What was less important for the storyline was the exact biographical exactitude of things.”
Ochoa curated very carefully and thoughtfully what elements should be a part of the ballet, Brandsen said. She deliberately used dance to present dramatic developments in Kahlo’s life.
“Annabelle has achieved an incredible emotional strength in different layers that we experience as an audience, through which we get to feel much more about who Frida was and what her art was all about,” Brandsen said.
The ballet tells the story of Kahlo’s injuries in a very stylistic and abstract way, one that shows her getting stuck to a wall, making her look, Brandsen said, very much like a butterfly that has been pinned to a display box.
Kahlo had a pet deer who appears as one of her alter egos in the ballet, so when Kahlo cannot move, the deer can, letting her spirit travel while her body is immobile.
“Different fantasy figures and different animals represent different aspects of herself,” Brandsen said. “That’s the sort of surrealist if you want, or magical, side of her work. There are 10 Fridas and the Fridas are all representations of Frida Kahlo herself — and they’re men, they’re not women. They represent the duality in her character and in her persona of a very strong woman, a woman who acted sometimes like a man. She had lovers, she smoked cigars, she was not just a little missy. She was a strong personality in a time when that was very unusual for women.”
He said Ochoa chose to have her alter egos danced by men to help people see another side to Kahlo and to express the sexual ambiguity. The men are sometimes dressed in colorful skirts and each of them represent a Frida Kahlo painting.
Often, these alter egos do more dancing than the dancer playing Kahlo, yet there are times when Kahlo soars through the air in choreography that expresses her liberation and freedom. At other times, the horrible events that limit and handicap her come back and she is again unable to move.
“It’s very visual and it’s very clear,” Brandsen said, saying Ochoa succeeded exceptionally well in portraying the life of a painter in dance. “You get transported into a world that is recognizably a world inspired by Frida Kahlo and her life, but not in a literal way.”
The scenic designer, van Reij, created a colorful set inspired by authentic Mexican customs in history and folklore. One element she used repeatedly were skeletons that are sometimes humorous and other times frightening. Four skeletons help to build the world, bringing on props and moving set pieces.
“The whole set is a movable feast,” Brandsen said. “Everything is fluid, and it gets moved and transported by these dancers who are dressed like skeletons. It’s a way (of saying) death is omnipresent, death is always there. In a way, it is dictating our lives as well. Death can be our friend and death can be our enemy, but in the end, death is always going to win out.”
Brandsen said Salem was committed to creating music that drives the story and creates drama. In “Frida,” he incorporated music that already existed, using songs from famous Mexican singers.
“You have the live music written for orchestra with very colorful instruments from Mexican street music,” Brandsen said. “It’s luscious, romantic music with songs…that are completely incorporated within the score. That gives a feeling of authenticity to the whole piece.”
The role of Kahlo was created on Maia Makhateli, one of the company’s principal dancers from the nation of Georgia. She’ll share the role with a fellow Georgian, Salome Leverashvili. Brandsen said that while Makhateli is not Mexican, she is a strong dancer with an international career who recognizes in herself Kahlo’s fiery temperament.
In addition to the 60 to 70 people on stage, they’re bringing another 50 ballet masters, conductors and designers.
“It’s a very exciting opportunity for us to share this wonderful work with the audience in LA,” Brandsen said. “And for us as a company — we haven’t been in LA for decades. We really look forward to visiting the wonderful Music Center as well.”
“Frida” with the Dutch National Ballet
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16
WHERE: The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $34
INFO: 213-972-0711, musiccenter.org/dnb