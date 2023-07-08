UB40 likes to throw a party.
“We hate seated people,” said guitarist Robin Campbell with a smile via Zoom.
“When we tour, we play the hits that people expect, plus a few that maybe they didn’t expect — plus a couple of new ones. We like people to get up and dance. We’d like people to sing, sing and dance along with us and have a good time.”
That’s what the “Red Red Wine” band is expecting when it celebrates its 45th anniversary at The Microsoft Theater on Friday, July 21. The year is packed for the legendary pop-reggae band, as it will release “UB45,” a collection of new songs and re-records of its hits, in the winter.
“It was going to start out as a re-recording of a lot of the old classics,” said lead singer Matt Doyle.
“Now we’ve thrown a lot of new songs in there. It’s going to be a mix of old stuff and brand-new stuff. ‘Champion,’ which we recorded for the Commonwealth Games, is going to be on there. It’s a big album and it’s going to have a big sound to it. I think people are going to really, really enjoy it.”
Doyle admitted it felt really good to re-record UB40’s legendary hits like “Red Red Wine,” “Cherry Oh Baby,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do” and “Falling in Love With You.”
“I remember being a kid sitting in the back of my parents’ car singing along to those songs,” he said. “To hear my voice with the actual band who made the music, it just blows my mind.”
Campbell said it’s been easy to stay passionate about the music, thanks to additions like Doyle.
“Getting new lead singers like young Matt Doyle here,” he said. “He reinvigorates us. We’re a bunch of old guys who have been doing this a long time. To have somebody like him come along, it gives you a new lease on life. We’re having great fun.”
Smiling, Doyle is flattered to hear that.
“I try not to let it get to my head,” he added.
Joining UB40 was a no-brainer for Doyle, whose uncle is the band’s percussionist/vocalist, Norman Lamont Hassan. He was asked to come onboard in 2021 after his band, Kioko, opened for UB40 at The Royal Albert Hall in 2018.
Doyle’s lead vocals are featured on the track “You Don’t Call Anymore” from “Bigga Baggariddim,” and “Champion,” the latter of which also featured Gilly G and Dapz on the Map, two emcees also from Birmingham.
“I always followed the band,” he said. “I always loved the band. So, when they asked me to join, it was a dream come true.”
Campbell is just as enamored.
“Matt sings the old classics so well,” he said.
“We love the way he sounds on those old songs that we’ve re-recorded. We’re having a ball.”
Campbell and Doyle are thrilled UB40 can still fill concert halls with their timeless music. Since it formed in Birmingham, England, in 1978, UB40 has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, giving Campbell a pinch-me moment.
“It never ceases to amaze me the fact that we can still, after 45 years, tour the world and sell venues wherever we go,” he said. “We have such a loyal and constant fanbase. I love them for it. That’s why we are still doing it.
“Honestly, I don’t know what the secret is. We just do what we love doing and hope our fans come along for the journey with us. It’s a privilege to do what we do.”