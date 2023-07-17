A Comprehensive Approach: The Midnight Mission helps homeless through health, wellness

Mind, body, spirit — so long as those three things are being treated, Matt Scharf, the director of recovery programs at the Midnight Mission, said he is confident his residents will improve.
Serving the Skid Row area since 1914, the Midnight Mission takes a comprehensive approach to homelessness, working with residents on their health and wellness as it supports them in their journey to finding housing. For Scharf, this means giving residents opportunities to experience their bodies in new and positive ways.
“It’s important because I think that there is a stigma,” Scharf said. “There’s a stigma attached to people experiencing homelessness that’s not exactly fair. And I think the reason that we focus on providing programming that’s geared toward health and wellness at the Midnight Mission is because I am committed to giving people a new experience of themselves. … I really think that is essential.”
Along with yoga, meditation and tai chi, Scharf gave some examples of programming the mission encourages residents to participate in. One program is the Midnight Runners, a group that trains for marathons with the Skid Row Running Club; it’s a way to improve residents’ health and provide mentorship opportunities.
The Midnight Runners has been particularly successful, Scharf said, because former residents remain involved in the club even years later. That continuous commitment to health and wellness is something Scharf hopes to foster in residents at the Midnight Mission.
“One of the main things I believe in — and that we talk about a lot — is what life looks like when you’re not at the Midnight Mission,” Scharf said. “We are building a really strong alumni program. People feel inclined to come back to our 12-step program meetings, and in coming back, then we’re able to still engage with people.”
On the medical side of health and wellness, the Midnight Mission provides primary health care and assistance with issues commonly associated with homelessness, such as malnutrition, parasitic infections, degenerative joint disease and periodontal disease. They also provide support to patients who may not feel comfortable navigating the medical system, said Scharf, including accompanying residents to medical appointments.
Another component of recovery and health for Scharf is education as a way to improve the mind. He tries to ensure everyone who goes through the Midnight Mission’s recovery program has a GED; if they already have a high school diploma, he said he tries to direct them to higher education resources.
“I think I think if you’re — if you’re using mind, body and spirit as the overall guide for what’s going to guide us as an organization, in terms of our programming and getting people on the pathway to self-sufficiency, all of those little pieces that you put into place, that’s part of the bigger puzzle that’s going to be somebody’s life,” Scharf said.