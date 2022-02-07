Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center welcomed baby Aiden Chino at 2:32 a.m. Feb. 2, 2022.
The healthy baby boy was 8 pounds and 21.5 inches.
“We are so excited to welcome baby Aiden into our family, especially on 2/2/22,” said Aiden’s mother, Sheyla Chino.
“The care we’ve received here at California Hospital has been excellent, and we could not be happier with the entire experience. The staff has been very helpful, and it’s my best experience with a C-section so far.”
Mom and baby are healthy and doing well.