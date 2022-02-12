In partnership with the Christina Mauser Foundation, the Rose Bowl Institute is accepting submissions for the second Christina Mauser Scholarship Award. Applications for the scholarship are due March 1.
Launched in 2021, the Christina Mauser Scholarship Award provides financial assistance to young female athletes who display extraordinary sportsmanship, leadership and citizenship qualities.
Those traits were memorably exhibited by the award’s namesake: former award-winning student-athlete and educator Christina Mauser.
She was working alongside Kobe Bryant as the assistant coach for the basketball legend’s Mamba Sports Academy when she died in the helicopter crash that killed nine people — including Bryant — on Jan. 26, 2020.
The Christina Mauser Foundation was created by her husband, musician Matt Mauser, to foster the ideals that his wife displayed on and off the basketball court.
In 2022, the foundation will partner once again with the Rose Bowl Institute to present scholarships in four different categories. One award will go to a student at Edison High School, Christina’s alma mater. The three remaining categories will offer awards to California-based, national and Hispanic applicants.
Matt presented awards to the Christina Mauser Scholarship Award’s inaugural class of standout athletes — wrestler Samantha Parcell, soccer star Sophia Drake and lacrosse player Taya Riley — at Edison High School in June 2021.
Funded by the Christina Mauser Foundation, the Christina Mauser Scholarship Award assists young female athletes in accomplishing their extraordinary goals as well.
Info: rosebowlinstitute.org