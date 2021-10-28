Downtown Center Business Improvement District’s annual Halloween DTLA Festival for Kids has returned to its old haunting ways after paring down its operations to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The spooktacular event, hosted in conjunction with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, will take place rain or shine from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Grand Hope Park at 919 S. Grand Avenue. The organizations are inviting more than 750 local children and their families to celebrate the spirit of Halloween in a safe and family-friendly environment, complete with food and drink, character interactions and, of course, trick-or-treating through a safely spaced candy trail.
The entrance will be located at Grand Avenue, while the last admission is slated for 7:30 p.m., according to the Downtown Center.
Because the annual event morphed into a drive-thru setup last year due to pandemic-related health standards, Downtown Center Business Improvement District President and CEO Suzanne Holley said she is looking forward to welcoming the kiddos and their families back more than ever.
“People are so happy to connect with other people right now, so I think we are going to see plenty of folks there,” she said. “I think people are ready. We’re going to be very safe and responsible.”
Visitors can expect to showcase their best costumes while perusing the new and socially distanced trail — but they won’t be alone. Princesses, pirates, witches, ghouls and comic book heroes will also be joining in on the fun for character meet and greets. The festival features “a ton of decorations” and “mini activations,” including interactive puppet shows and mystifying magic shows.
Volunteers will hand out plenty of sweets, goodies and popcorn, Holley explained. Hot dogs will also be available for dinner.
The family-friendly event is the perfect opportunity for community members to reconnect and create lasting memories until next Halloween, Holley expressed.
“It is such a gratifying experience,” she said. “Often, entire families will get dressed up in themed costumes, and the kids are so happy. You can tell the parents are very comfortable in that environment and it’s just a safe environment.”
The Downtown Center kick-started the festival 14 years ago to provide Downtown kids the quintessential Halloween experience, the president explained.
“We have a lot of residential buildings, and we have a lot of office buildings, but there are no traditional neighborhoods where you can go door-to-door trick-or-treating,” she noted, emphasizing the 80,000 Downtown Los Angeles residents and pre-COVID-19 working population of 500,000.
The organization strives to offer its community members the “opportunity to have that traditional Halloween experience.”
The Downtown Center Business Improvement District is a coalition of nearly 2,000 property owners dedicated to advancing the Downtown area’s evolution into a “vibrant 24/7 neighborhood.”
It “helps the 65-block central business district achieve its full potential as a great place to live, work and play,” the Downtown Center website continues.
“I believe in downtowns,” Holley said. “I know it’s a hard time right now, but I think at the end of the day, all of the things downtowns have to offer — so much in one place — is something that, eventually, people will come back to.”
And the Halloween Festival seeks to do just that.
While there will be a few tweaks to this year’s event, including recommendations for social distancing and mask-wearing, the opportunities for fun and food will remain, Holley assured.
“I don’t think the user experience will be any less exciting than it has been in the past,” she shared. “Kids get very excited about all of the people dressed up in costume — and these folks are like actors and they are in character. It’s a very immersive experience.”
Although not required, the venue will be sporting signage encouraging face masks, Holley noted. Free masks will also be available on-site.
BID Halloween Festival
WHEN: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
WHERE: Grand Hope Park, 919 S. Grand Avenue
COST: $10 at the door; children 2 and younger are admitted free
INFO: downtownla.com/halloween