With summer in full swing in Los Angeles and city mandates officially lifted, Hotel Figueroa welcomed visitors to a poolside experience with the opening of La Casita and Driftwood Pool & Sundeck on June 26.
Guests can expect a resort-like experience with elevated coastal Baja fare and poolside cocktails in the heart of Downtown LA.
With an amplified focus on reinvigorating and reinventing age-old hotel dining, alongside the resurgence of alfresco concepts across the City of Angels, Hotel Figueroa welcomes two additions to the venue’s array of culinary offerings.
Set in idyllic outdoor spaces, featuring a relaxing and transportive environment under the shade of a lush cactus grove and soothing botanicals and greenery, La Casita and Driftwood Pool & Sundeck from The Madera Group offer an immersive and elevated poolside dining experience at the ultimate alfresco summer sanctuary in the heart of Downtown.
Carla Lorenzo, corporate beverage manager for The Madera Group, introduced patrons to the cocktail program at La Casita and Driftwood Pool & Sundeck, inspired by destinations such as Baja Mexico and the coastal villages of the Mediterranean.
La Casita
La Casita at Hotel Figueroa pays homage to the Mediterranean coastal lifestyle where art meets fashion amid a serene backdrop.
A Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired two-story villa and cocktail lounge, La Casita is a quintessential haven featuring a coastal menu with ingredient-forward, organic fare such as ceviche classico and grilled shrimp tacos alongside a world-class, hand-crafted cocktail program replete with an expansive agave list.
Beverage offerings are accompanied by ongoing programming, including eclectic poolside vibes with live musicians and performance art, as well as a series of daytime and nighttime events for hotel guests and Angelenos to enjoy poolside.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays to Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to midnight Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Driftwood Pool & Sundeck
Whether it’s opting to work alfresco to enjoy an out of office “Work Perks” session at the hotel or simply soaking in the sunshine with a day pass poolside, Hotel Figueroa’s new Driftwood Pool & Sundeck offers poolside lounge chairs, daybeds and cabanas as well as bar lounge seating in the attached casita.
During the summer, locals and visitors can swing by Hotel Figueroa for a morning poolside yoga or Pilates session or enjoy sounds of a weekend DJ set.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.