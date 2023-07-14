Metro Art unveiled new artworks by eight acclaimed artists during the opening of Metro’s Regional Connector Transit Project, which offers riders a seamless, nonstop journey from Azusa to Long Beach and from East Los Angeles to Santa Monica through the heart of Downtown.
The project consists of three new Downtown underground stations — Little Tokyo/Arts District Station, Historic Broadway Station and Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill Station — which opened June 16.
The stations bring together the Metro L (Gold), A (Blue), E (Expo), B (Red) and D (Purple) lines at the Seventh Street/Metro Center Station to increase direct access to arts and cultural destinations, education, jobs and essential services. Eliminating the need to transfer, these additional stations will save many riders up to 20 minutes of commute time.
Courtesy of Metro’s public art policy, which allocates half a percentage of total construction costs to public art, each new station is outfitted with integrated, site-specific artworks from artists Andrea Bowers, Audrey Chan, Mark Steven Greenfield, Ann Hamilton, Pearl C. Hsiung, Clare Rojas, Mungo Thomson and Clarence Williams.
Works by artists Ralph Gilbert and Samira Yamin are also temporarily on view at the Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill and Historic Broadway Stations as part of the Metro Art Lightbox Exhibition Program.
“Downtown Los Angeles is a major cultural center, and that arts and cultural experience is extended into the stations through these artworks that are integrated into the station architecture,” said Zipporah Yamamoto, senior director of Metro’s special projects. “When you take the train and arrive on a rail platform Downtown, you’ll know you’ve arrived at a major center for arts and culture. You will experience the presence of that arts and cultural community as you move through the stations and then out into the surrounding community.”
The eight artists were chosen from a pool of over 1,200 applicants by a panel of community-based art professionals. More than 180 artists, art and cultural organization and community advisers have shaped regional connector’s art program over the last decade.
The committee looked for artists “whose experience demonstrated the ability to design and work with a fabricator on a major large-scale artwork over an extended period and to engage the community in the process,” Yamamoto said.
The artists all “have connections to these particular areas and Los Angeles,” Yamamoto said, whether they attended school in LA, grew up in the area or are current residents. The artwork is site-specific and reflects the communities and areas surrounding each station.
At the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station, “Harmony,” an installation by Rojas, reflects on the natural world within the urban landscape. Rojas’ 152-foot-long composition of abstracted shapes and gradated colors on the glass walls of the station’s entrance pavilion refracts daylight in a full spectrum of color on the pavement.
“The landscape is the great equalizer of humanity,” Rojas said in a statement. “Our cultural traditions are deeply shaped by the earth’s (daily) rotation around the sun, lunar tides, sunrise and sunset.”
Similarly, Greenfield’s glass mosaic piece, “Red Car Requiem,” at the Historic Broadway Station,” pays homage to the historic Pacific Electric Red Cars, a bygone LA transit system.
“It is my hope that the overall impact of the work will be seen as a whimsical abstraction of the energy of the Red Cars and the communities that are once again being served by Metro Rail,” Greenfield said.
The 148-foot-long artwork is an abstract rendering of destinations along a route depicted through the red, orange, and yellow rosette-like clusters, which contain the shapes once punched into Red Car passenger tickets.