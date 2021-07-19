Miss Downtown Los Angeles USA Khelya Okunor doesn’t see pageants as dated. She’s happy to represent her hometown and express her spirit.
“I know many believe pageants are a thing of the past; however, I am happy to say that this form of expressing hometown pride and personal engagement has endured through the current climate.
“I want to represent Los Angeles in the best way during this pageant season.”
Okunor is moving on to the Miss California USA Pageant, which is set for Sept. 10 to Sept. 12. The pageant’s purpose is to choose the state representative for Miss USA and, subsequently, Miss Universe.
When Okunor was chosen for Miss Downtown Los Angeles, she admitted she was overwhelmed with emotion.
“I was a little bit shocked, but excited,” she said.
Born in Ghana
Okunor was born in Ghana and moved to the East Coast at age 10, when her family settled in Maryland. She speaks three of Ghana’s native languages and tries to visit often.
“It’s getting more and more difficult to go back regularly,” she said. “I still have family there. It is like San Diego, oddly enough.”
She also described Ghana as “very matriarchal.” Women are put on a pedestal. In general, education comes with respect.
“It’s very obvious where you fall as far as class,” said Okunor, whose mother is half British. “The pressure is even higher as a woman.”
While in Ghana, Okunor attended an American school. When she moved to the States, it was difficult for her to see students who weren’t quite like her.
“In Ghana, everybody’s Black,” she said. “In Ghana, we do not want foreigners to feel like outcasts. In England, I was very young and sheltered. My mother and family are fair. There was no room for awkwardness. Children love each other.”
Adapting to the United States was difficult, she said.
“Although my family had a great education and were financially stable, when we went abroad to the United States, it was a different system. We didn’t really know what to do.
“We would go to school and come back home. My mom didn’t know how to get us to be active. She was used to an active lifestyle. My grandpa and dad were politicians.”
Okunor participated in the Police Athletic League through the Baltimore County Police Department. The staff helped her with homework, activities and meals.
“It was better than sitting at home all day or running around in the street,” she said. “It was my first interaction with someone who cared enough to give me guidance to success.”
Road to success
After graduating from Overlea High School with honors in 2006, Okunor studied political science and empirical studies at Salisbury University until 2013, and subsequently enrolled in California Western School of Law. She earned her juris doctor as a distinguished advocate in 2017.
“I had mentors through law school, whether they were judges or attorneys,” she said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here today. I try my best to pay that forward and mentor people.”
Since June, she has worked as a pre-litigation associate attorney for Abramson Labor Group, and two years ago, she has served as a principal consultant for C Suite Services Ltd.
“It’s a fun side project,” she said about C Suite Services Ltd.
“I help small businesses throughout California. I hold sessions with people internationally through Clubhouse and give tips and pointers.”
Clubhouse is an invitation-only social media app where users can communicate in voice chat rooms. C Suite Services offers highly effective business consulting services, dedicated partnership for long-term results, expert-led growth for maximum profit.
In her free time, she volunteers for Heart of Los Angeles, Women in eDiscovery, Lawyers Club of San Diego and the United Nations Association of the USA. Her hobbies include spending time with her three siblings, playing rugby, golfing, hiking, swimming and cooking.
Her goal? To become the secretary general of the United Nations.
“I believe that aligning myself with the United Nations in that capacity would be the best way to help the elderly and marginalized citizens of the world,” she said.
For now, she’s focused on the Miss California USA Pageant. Okunor said she believes she was chosen for her platform. She volunteers for social justice organizations and continues to mentor.
“It made a difference in my life,” she said. “I am able to touch society at that vulnerable stage. I expressed that in my application documents.
“They saw a young lawyer who is still active in the community and looks different than the typical beauty queen. With things like Kim Kardashian (fighting for justice) and Free Britney, being a lawyer is becoming cool.”
Okunor shines when she discusses helping people of color in her community. She became a contestant in honor of a “few strong sisters.”
“Breonna Taylor and Sandra Bland should not have faced what they faced given all they had to offer the world,” she said. “I am them. They are me, and by God’s grace a tide will be turned through my platform as a contestant in this pageant.