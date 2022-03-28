Every beer has a story at Paperback Brewing Co., which is known for its clever monikers.
For the second time, owners Brandon Monroe and Chris Cesnek are bringing their products to the LA Beer Festival on Saturday, April 2, at Los Angeles Center Studios.
“(The LA Beer Festival) is one of our favorite things to do,” Monroe said. “We look forward to it every year. It was really sentimental for us to finally have our brewery there and also be able to make a beer for it.”
This year’s LA Beer Festival boasts 85 local, regional and national breweries — many of which have participated for five to seven years — and over 200 types of beer, ciders, seltzers and kombucha.
General admission ticket holders receive unlimited 3-ounce beer samples. VIP tickets, also called connoisseur admission, come with access to a VIP lounge with air-conditioned bathrooms and a deck overlooking the event, a festival T-shirt, a commemorative glass, and a chance to try rare and limited-access beers.
Produced by Drink: Eat: Play, the event will also feature music from Power 106 DJs and local cover bands; chances to try ax throwing; and food trucks offering Mexican cuisine, Korean barbecue, poutine, dumplings, pizza and deli foods.
“What makes any event unique is the local aspect of it, the local breweries that are LA based as well as the local food trucks,” said Dan Silberstein, Drink: Eat: Play owner.
Silberstein said trends change regularly in the beer industry. Recently, breweries have been making milkshake or super hazy IPAs, seltzers, pastry stouts and fruity beers.
The event attracts connoisseurs and casual beer drinkers who have their favorites but are open to trying new types of beer.
“A lot of people are in their discovery phase of what they do and don’t like,” Silberstein said.
“They are not necessarily set on some style or breweries, and they can make fans out of them.”
Silberstein said the event gives local breweries a chance to potentially expand their customer bases.
“Somebody isn’t going to pick a beer they’ve never heard of necessarily at a supermarket or bar,” Silberstein said.
“Part of it is the exposure and the familiarity.”
To ease that, brewery owners, general managers and sales reps provide information on the products.
“There’s the educational aspect of it, too, if someone wants to know how the beer is made or where they can get it after the event,” Silberstein says.
Flipping pages
Located in a restored 1940s airplane hangar at 422 Magnolia Avenue in Glendale, Paperback Brewing Co. produced the official beer of the LA Beer Festival, a West Coast IPA called Straight Out of Quarantine, with citra hops.
The brewery, which opened in July 2021, is known for producing beers with clever names and designs, such as Bunny with a Chainsaw, Electrical Instruments in Hazardous Locations, Tucked in by Strangers, A Milkshake Orange, The Mad Zambo, Communist Poodles from Connecticut, Big Trouble in Sexy Town, The Office Mummy, Robot Strip Club, The Restless Fugitive, Death of a Disco Dancer, Punk Rock Serenade, Everyday Zombies, The Surrealist, Pog Wars, One Night with Nora, and Attack of the Space Cats.
“We try not to take ourselves too seriously,” Cesnek said.
“We have been very lucky. We have a great group of cult fans who follow our beer, our labels and our names. When people come to the brewery, it’s always a big topic of discussion.”
Like paperback novels, every beer has a special story.
“We’ve always talked about how some of the best stories in life are shared over a beer or happen over a beer,” Cesnek said.
Cesnek said while the names and designs are meant to stand out, the beer’s quality is vital.
“The beer comes first for us,” Cesnek said.
“It’s always about the beer. I know we have some cool labels, but it’s really about being a quality product and having a great label attached to it that speaks for the liquid inside.”
LA Beer Festival
WHEN: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2
WHERE: Los Angeles Center Studios, 450 S. Bixel Street,
Los Angeles
COST: $50 general admission, $90 connoisseur admission.
Food sold separately
INFO: labeerfest.la