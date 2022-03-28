Los Angeles’ best chefs will return to the Rose Bowl to raise money for Union Station.
More than 3,000 food and beverage enthusiasts will visit the 100-year-old stadium from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, and taste fare from over 100 culinary “masters” and restaurants.
Beverage “masters” will mix handcrafted cocktails from more than 25 spirit brands and bars. The lineup also includes wineries, local craft breweries, cold-pressed juices, cold brew coffee and live entertainment. Tickets to the 21-and-older event includes unlimited food tastings, wine, craft beer and cocktails.
Rob and Leslie Levy co-created the event seven years ago to showcase LA County’s variety of flavors and to help Union Station. The 2022 Masters of Taste event chair, Rob Levy owns The Raymond, 1250 S. Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena.
Levy was inspired to raise money for Union Station after being invited to serve on its board.
“We had been to one too many galas,” he said. “You get in a room with 400 other people, and you raise your hand. You get dressed up and give money. It’s the same old thing every time.”
The event’s fifth anniversary introduces the first female host chef, Vanda Asapahu, who helms and owns Ayara Thai at 6245 W. 87th Street, Los Angeles. She has participated all five years with the collection of LA’s best restaurants.
“It is one of the best food events in LA because of the cause it goes to and for the work of the Union Station and homelessness,” Asapahu said.
“And it’s on the iconic field of the Rose Bowl. It’s just an amazing all-around event.”
Asapahu was thrilled to “do more for my community” after connecting with the Levys and public relations coordinator, Lawrence Moore.
“As women, we always try to challenge ourselves and raise the bar even higher for those from the previous year,” Asapahu said. “This year I’ve been really diligent about getting involved with the organizing, planning and sponsorship.
“I’ve also involved my community. One of the contacts that I have is Thai Trade Center, which is an entity of the Thai government. It is this year’s gold sponsor, and it will sponsor a Thai Pavilion at the end of the Rose Bowl field.”
This year, Masters of Taste falls in April, which is when Thai New Year, Songkran, is also celebrated. Asapahu invited three additional Thai restaurants and industry friends to participate in the Songkran Thai SELECT Pavilion, a celebration spanning the Rose Bowl’s end zone.
In response to a culinary challenge, the Thai restaurants will prepare a dish, dessert and or cocktail using sahm kler, a paste with white peppercorn, garlic and cilantro root. “Not the stem, not the leaves, but the root,” Asapahu emphasized.
“I will be making a baked scallop, and it is based off of a family recipe that was made with prawns in a clay pot,” Asapahu said.
“I want to mimic that experience with something that is a single serving size, so on a scallop shell I will be grilling with (the sahm kler paste). I really wanted to highlight this paste as being an essential paste in Thai cooking.”
Asapahu said her pastry chef sister, Cathy, will use the paste to make ice cream in her tent.
“We really want to highlight a bit of our culinary culture for people who may have not dove deep into Thai food before,” she said.
Wedchayan “Deau” Arpapornnopparat of Holy Basil, 718 S. Los Angeles Street, and The Base, will be in the Thai Pavilion.
“I learned about (Masters of Taste) by chef Vanda, who is my friend, another Thai chef,” Arpapornnopparat said. “She invited us to cook for Masters of Taste because she is the head chef of the event this year.”
Arpapornnopparat is excited to educate folks who don’t know much about Thai food.
“I am personally doing what they call ‘young clam,’” Arpapornnopparat said. “It is going to be a clam with crispy vegetables and chili oil and, of course, the main three ingredients combined.
Arpapornnopparat explained is it an honor to help customers taste Thai flavors in one place.
Participating for the first time is chef Jean Valcarcel of Little Llama Peruvian Tacos, 222 S. Main Street, Suite 101.
“We are in great company,” Valcarcel said. “I know a bunch of chefs who have been doing it for quite a few years. So it was really nice to be asked and be able to participate.”
Valcarcel said he feels like he’s serving as “an ambassador for the food of my country and the flavors.”
“At Little Llama Peruvian Tacos, we do Peruvian flavors in vessels that are familiar to Angelenos, like tacos, burritos and tostadas,” Valcarel said. “We will be making a classic Peruvian true ceviche on a blue corn tostada with guacamole, pickled red onion and salsa.”
He enjoys watching customers take their first bite and “seeing their eyes light up and their whole demeanor change.”
Returning from hiatus
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Masters of Taste canceled its 2020 event and, subsequently, put it on hold. Levy and his team were determined to bring it back in 2022.
Not all the chefs returned due to staffing or business issues, but many are ready to participate again.
“Interestingly when we canceled the event, we went to all of the sponsors and said, ‘Hey we will give you all of your money back and we will call you again in the future,’ and they said, ‘No, keep the money, we want to be part of this,’” Levy said.
“Now, they not only said keep the money for the one that we canceled, but we are going to give you some more. People are really supportive and excited about the event, so we are even more energized.”
‘Full of surprises’
Levy wants first-time attendees to “be ready for surprises and a day that nobody really knows how it will evolve.”
“The first year there was this sort of magical thing that happened. We have a DJ playing every year, and the music comes through and just spontaneously 200 people started line dancing in the middle of the field.”
In another instance, patrons stuck around as severe rains traveled through the area.
“It is full of surprises and an incredible opportunity to not only meet but try the food and cocktails of places that you probably would never have an opportunity to go,” Levy said.
Masters of Taste
WHEN: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3
WHERE: Pasadena Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena
COST: $135
INFO: mastersoftastela.com