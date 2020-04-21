Eleven years ago, Shani Am. Moore woke up blind in her left eye. Three weeks later, her sight started slipping away from her right eye.
That was her introduction to multiple sclerosis.
“It was a regular old Thursday morning, but I couldn’t see anything out of my left eye,” Moore said. “I thought I forgot to take out my contact.”
Really the Lincoln Heights woman’s immune system was attacking the healthy cells of her body as if it was fighting a cold, said Moore, a writer for Netflix.
The majority of her vision has returned, but her left side is partially paralyzed, and she suffers from agonizing muscle spasms.
“There isn’t a single day I don’t live with the fear that my MS will progress to the ultimate point of taking my life,” she said.
On April 19, she hosted a virtual walk, Walk MS: Greater Los Angeles 2020. She’ll collect money for the organization until September 30 through nationalmssociety.org.
Walk MS is one of the society’s largest fundraiser, with hundreds of walks that happen nationwide, according to Jennifer Wise, National MS Society’s president for Southern California and Nevada.
“In light of COVID-19, we’ve had to shift this to a virtual walk,” Wise said. “Folks are participating virtually for the days the walks were slated to talk place. Shani is taking part in the largest walk locally. It’s usually held at the Rose Bowl with 8,000 to 10,000 walkers.
“We’re asking anybody who is virtually walking to use #virtualwalkms and share pictures.”
Moore has raised $30,000 in a week, Wise added. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2VDiold or go to secure.nationalmssociety.org and search for Shani Am. Moore.
“She’s really quite an inspiration,” Wise said. “What she’s doing with the larger MS community and the community at large is going to make a big impact for us.”
Ambitious
Moore grew up in the Bronx, in a small home with nine other people. One of those family members was her grandfather, the Rev. Dr. James J. Thomas.
“As we were growing up, he would pull me aside and gesture around the loving but crowded home, in his Jamaican accent, and say, ‘If you want more than this, go to school. Education is the skeleton key to the world.’ He was brilliant.”
Moore earned a degree in politics with a focus on African American studies from Princeton. At UC Berkeley, she earned her master’s degree in journalism with a focus on Latin American studies. She obtained her JD with a concentration in business and communications from Stanford.
Most recently, she attended UCLA Extension and received a certificate in TV writing. She’ll announce the name of the Netflix show she’s working on through her Instagram, @shani_am_mo.
Moore has an upbeat attitude about multiple sclerosis but remains cautious. She describes it as a car wreck in slow motion.
“It doesn’t have the drama of the crash, but it’s a series of hurts, pain and fears that collectively diminish your way of life,” she said.
“I used to think that MS was a curse. Now I realize it’s a blessing. It taught me to appreciate each day and to pursue my plans and dreams with reckless abandon. When obstacles come up in our lives, there’s always a way to overcome and push through or go around them.”
Moore has been sad about coronavirus ripping through the globe. Her immune system is compromised due to the MS. Her friends and family are also quarantining to protect Moore.
“If they caught coronavirus, they would be fine,” she said. “They are doing it because it would be good for me and older people who are vulnerable. They’re stepping it up for the vulnerable. I was so inspired by that.”
Moore is raising money to support the vulnerable, including her 2.3 million “brothers and sisters” around the globe who have MS.
“I’m raising money for the MS Society’s efforts to find a cure for this devastating disease, too,” she said. “I decided to walk the 3 miles in laps in front of my home while wearing a mask and keeping 6 feet apart. I want to be safe about it and follow Gov. Newsom’s guidelines.”
Info: facebook.com/WalkMS