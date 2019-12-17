Downtown Los Angeles may be the nation’s hottest food scene. Some eateries are helmed by Michelin-star chefs, others by entrepreneurs with a passion for local, sustainable ingredients. You’re guaranteed to satisfy your every culinary desire, whether it’s meatloaf from a vintage-era cafeteria, spicy fried chicken in Chinatown or fine dining on the 71st floor of a skyscraper.
$: Entrees under $10 • $$: Entrees $10-20 • $$$: Entrees $20 and up
B: Breakfast • L: Lunch • D: Dinner • W: Open Weekends
BR: Brunch • W/B: Wine and Beer • FB: Full Bar
De: Delivery • WiFi: Free WiFi
AMERICAN
Bäco Mercat
408 S. Main St. I (213) 687-8808
bacomercat.com I $ . L . D . W . FB
The restaurant’s signature flatbread sandwich is called the bäco — a hybrid sandwich, taco and pizza developed by prolific Downtown chef Josef Centeno. The Historic Core favorite also features Spanish-influenced small plates, creative salads and roasted meats.
Blu Jam Cafe
541 S. Spring St. I (213) 266-8909
blujamcafe.com I $$ . B . L . W . FB
Satisfying brunch and lunch options in an airy space.
Blue Cow Kitchen
350 S. Grand Ave. I (213) 621-2249
bluecowkitchen.com I $$ . L . D . W (Sat. only) . FB . WiFi
Urban farm cuisine using local, artisan products, with indoor and outdoor seating.
Bonaventure Brewing Company
(Westin Bonaventure)
404 S. Figueroa St., 4th Floor Pool Deck I (213) 236-0802
bonaventurebrewing.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB . WiFi
Enjoy your microbrew and burger on the skyline patio in this venerable establishment.
Bottega Louie
700 S. Grand Ave. I (213) 802-1470
bottegalouie.com I $$ . B . L . D . W . BR . FB . WiFi
Bistro-style dishes, a great bar, a market with beautiful pastries, fantastic pizzas and one of the loudest rooms in Downtown. It’s always crowded.
Bunker Hill Bar & Grill
601 W. Fifth St. I (213) 688-2988
bunkerhillbar.com I $$ . L . FB . WiFi
Elevated American eats like truffle burgers, short rib sandwiches and aioli fries next to U.S. Bank Tower. A great place to catch a football game on the many TVs.
Clayton's Public House
541 S. Spring St. I (213) 863-4327
claytonspublichouse.com I $$ . B . L . D . W . W/B
Take a trip to the Victorian Era. The pub offers burgers and more paired with an extensive list of craft beers. Try the fish and chips.
Cliftons
648 S. Broadway I (213) 627-1673
cliftonsla.com I $$ . L . D . W . BR . FB
This revitalized nostalgic favorite has a cafeteria and multiple bars. The facelift has restored the woodland decor. Look out for the giant indoor redwood tree.
Cole's
118 E. Sixth St. I (213) 622-4090
colesfrenchdip.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB . WiFi
The French Dip sandwich, served at Cole’s since 1908, comes with a serious side of history.
The Counter
725 W. Seventh St. I (213) 228-7800
thecounterburger.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB . WiFi
Grab a clipboard and design your own burger. Choose your protein, cheese, sauce and extra toppings. They have salads too.
Dekkadance
900 Wilshire Blvd. I (213) 688-7777
dtla.intercontinental.com/dining I $$$ . B . L . D . W . FB
Cuisines from around the world are served buffet-style in the Intercontinental Hotel in the Wilshire Grand Center.
Faith and Flower
705 W. Ninth St. I (213) 239-0642
faithandflowerla.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB
The vintage-meets-modern design is drool-worthy. The contemporary menu is touched with global flavors, and the cocktails celebrate the 1920s.
Farmer Boys
726 S. Alameda St. I (213) 228-8999
farmerboysla.com I $ . B . L . D . W . WiFi
Tasty fast food and grill items with a convenient drive-thru.
Gus's Drive In
1657 W. Third St. I (213) 483-8885
gussdi.com I $ . B . L . D . W
Drive through or dine in, they’ve got delicious burgers, sandwiches and Mexican dishes.
Howlin' Ray's
727 N. Broadway I (213) 935-8399
howlinrays.com I $$ . L . W
Make your way to Chinatown for this purveyor of spicy fried chicken. Lines can be long, but it’s worth the wait.
Justice Urban Tavern
120 S. Los Angeles St. I (213) 253-9235
justicela.com I $$ . B . L . D . BR . W . FB
A friendly gastropub with the signature Barrister Burger and hand-cut fries.
Lawry's Carvery (L.A. Live)
1011 S. Figueroa St., #115 I (213) 222-2212
lawrysonline.com I $$ . L . D . W . W/B
This casual eatery is known for its prime rib and hand-carved sandwiches.
Locala Kitchen and Bar
1256 W. Seventh St. I (213) 632-1210
mayfairla.com I $$ . L . D . BR . W . W/B
Locala replaces Eve at the base of the Mayfair hotel and specializes in upscale takes on street food classics.
Majordomo
1725 Naud St. I (213) 223-5980
majordomo.la I $$ . D . W . FB
Superstar chef David Chang’s West Coast expansion shows off a signature brand of culinary creativity. Try the cod or the short ribs, or better yet, ask your server for recommendations.
Nick's Cafe
1300 N. Spring St. I (323) 222-1450
nickscafela.com I $ . B . L . W . CO
Since 1948, this nostalgic diner has served killer ham and eggs, along with a slew of breakfast and lunch favorites.
Onyx Restaurant, Lounge & Bar
118 W. Fifth St. I (213) 891-1144
onyxloungela.com I $$ . D . W . FB
A candlelit lounge in the Security Lofts serves farm-fresh meals, elegant small plates and entrees. Order a cocktail.
Orchid Bar & Kitchen
819 S. Flower St. I (213) 784-3048
barandkitchenla.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB . WiFi
Inside the O Hotel, savor market fresh flavors, craft beers and inventive cocktails.
The Original Pantry Cafe
877 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 972-9279
pantrycafe.com I $ . B . L . D . W . CO
Open 24 hours, this historic eatery owned by former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan fills your belly with huge breakfasts, steak and burgers.
Original Tommy's
2575 W. Beverly Blvd. I (213) 389-9060
originaltommys.com I $ . B . L . D . W . CO
The chain’s original stand is open 24 hours and is home to the city’s most famous chili burger.
Philippe The Original
1001 N. Alameda St. I (213) 628-3781
philippes.com I $ . B . L . D . W . W/B
Home of the French Dip sandwich since 1908. It’s an L.A. landmark, down to the sawdust on the floors.
Public School 213
612 S. Flower St. I (213) 622-4500
psontap.com I $$ . L . D . W . BR . FB
This gastropub in the Financial District offers gourmet pub food and is busy at lunch. There is loads of good beer, too.
Redbird
114 E. Second St. I (213) 788-1191
redbird.la I $$$ . L . D . B . W . FB
Neal Fraser’s beautiful restaurant is highlighted by a retractable roof. The space is equaled by the food.
71Above
633 W. Fifth St. I (213) 712-2683
71above.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
Chef Vartan Abgaryan’s market-driven contemporary American menu is served amid sensational vistas on the 71st floor of U.S. Bank Building. The views steal the show. There’s also a sultry bar and lounge with craft cocktails.
Spring Street Smoke House
640 N. Spring St. I (213) 626-0535
sssmokehouse.com I $ . L . D . W . W/B
A laid-back joint that serves pork ribs, Texas hotlinks, brisket and more, cooked in a pit barbecue. Enjoy the beer selection.
Tom's Urban (L.A. Live)
1011 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 746-8667
tomsurban.com I $$ . B . L . D . W . FB
An L.A. Live sports bar with 30 taps, craft cocktails, scores of TVs and a menu with everything from gourmet burgers to street tacos.
Water Grill
544 S. Grand Ave. I (213) 891-0900
watergrill.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
This longtime Downtown seafood eatery features a marble slab raw bar and craft beers on tap. For an unforgettable feast, order one of the iced shellfish platters.
Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill (L.A. Live)
800 W. Olympic Blvd. I (213) 748-9700
wolfgangpuck.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB . WiFi
Puck modernizes the traditional bar and grill with signature comfort food (three-cheese mac and the sirloin burger). Dine outdoors or sit at the bar and watch the game with a cocktail.
ASIAN/FUSION
Baohaus
727 N. Broadway #130 I (213) 935-8740
baohausnyc.com I $ . L . D . W
Celeb chef Eddie Huang’s temple of Taiwanese-style buns, stuffed with everything from pork belly to fried fish to tofu.
Bao Hiroo
905 E. Second St. I (213) 395-0626
baohiroo.com I $$ . L . D .
Chef Hiroo Nagahara’s Arts District newcomer blends the line between fine dining and street food with his assortment of billowy bao.
Ebaes
2314 S. Union Ave. I (213) 747-6888
ebaesla.com I $$ . L . De . W . W/B
Boasting unique spins on traditional Asian dishes, this ramen haunt is popular with the college crowd and offers customizable ramen bowls and entrees. Ebaes also has a substantial sushi menu with plenty of drinks.
Lasa
727 N. Broadway #120 I (213) 443-6163
lasa-la.com I $-$$ . L . D . W
Brothers Chad and Chase Valencia are leaders in bringing Filipino food to the forefront of the L.A. dining scene. Their Far East Plaza spot features both casual lunches to go and a refined dinner experience.
Little Sister
523 W. Seventh St. I (213) 628-3146
dinelittlesister.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB
European favorites blend with Southeast Asian flavors in a modern environment. Try the signature shaky shaky beef.
Orsa & Winston
122 W. Fourth St. I (213) 687-0300
orsaandwinston.com I $$$ . D . W (Sat. Only) . W/B
Chef Josef Centeno thrills diners with his fine dining Japanese and Italian fusion plates and omakase menu.
Wokcano
800 W. Seventh St. I (213) 623-2288
wokcanorestaurant.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB . De
A casual chic restaurant and lounge featuring inventive sushi and rolls, and Thai and Chinese cuisines with a few twists on old favorites. It’s great for happy hour.
WP24 (Ritz Carlton)
900 W. Olympic Blvd. I (213) 743-8824
wolfgangpuck.com I $$$ . D . W . FB . WiFi
Restaurateur Wolfgang Puck tempts diners on the 24th floor of the Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live with a modern interpretation of Chinese cuisine.
BRAZILION
Fogo de Chao
800 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 228-4300
fogodechao.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
An upscale Brazilian steakhouse with 16 cuts of skewered meat cooked rotisserie style.
Wood Spoon
107 W. Ninth St. I (213) 629-1765
woodspoonla.com I $ . L . D . W (Sat. only) . BR . W/B
This cozy Brazilian eatery is a longtime favorite. Be sure to try their standout version of chicken pot pie, the succulent pork burger and the amazing yucca fries.
H&H Brazilian Steakhouse
518 W. Seventh St. I (213) 266-8103
hhsteakhouse.com I $ . L . D . W . BR . W/B
Hearty organic cured meats are whizzed around the dining room and sliced directly to you plate at this Financial District newcomer.
CAFE/BAKERY
Bae Little Tokyo
369 E. Second St. I (213) 266-8899
baebae.co I $ . B . L . FB . WiFi
This Little Tokyo space is perfect for the Instagram crowd, but they also happen to make an excellent latte. The activated charcoal soft serve is a favorite.
Cafe Dulce
134 Japanese Village Plaza I (213) 346-9910
cafedulce.co I $ . L . D . W . WiFi
Get your LAMILL coffee and baked goods, such as the signature donuts (green tea, bacon and Fruity Pebbles).
Chado Tea Room
369 E. First St. I (213) 258-2531
chadotea.com I $ . L . W . WiFi
A traditional Little Tokyo tea house with sandwiches and light fare.
Di Alba
827 E. Third St. I (213) 620-6244
eatdialba.com I $ . L . D . W
Roman-style focaccia and a bevy of seasonal salads in this takeaway shop in the Arts District.
Don Francisco's Coffee Casa Cubana
541 S. Spring St. I (213) 537-0323
dfcasacubana.com I $$ . L . D . W
A restaurant from the coffee roaster features a big menu of Cuban-inspired eats. Naturally, the coffee is great.
Homegirl Cafe
130 W. Bruno St. I (213) 617-0380
homegirlcafe.org I $ . B . L . W (Sat. only) . BR
This cafe with a social mission serves breakfast and lunch, using seasonal vegetables from their local farm.
Nimbus Coffee
1115 S. Hope St. I (213) 441-7309
instagram.com/nimbus_coffee_la I $ . B . L .
This Harry Potter-adjacent cafe promises a fantastical time with magical caffeine-filled drinks within its South Park walls. Keep an eye out for the people sipping down lattes in Harry Potter robes.
Paramount Coffee Project
1320 E. Seventh St. I (213) 266-8899
pcpfx.com I $ . B . L . W . WiFi
Brighten up the morning by grabbing your daily dose of caffeine at this Austrian coffee outpost.
Spring for Coffee
548 S. Spring St.
springforcoffee.com I $ . B . L . D . W
A tiny but popular spot for stellar coffee and pastries. Ideal for grab and go.
Stumptown Coffee Roasters
806 S. Santa Fe Ave. I (855) 711-3385
stumptowncoffee.com I $ . B . L . D . W . WiFi
Coffee fanatics love this Portland transplant, which serves yummy pastries (Spam musubi croissant) and even growlers of their excellent cold brew.
Urth Caffe
451 S. Hewitt St. I (213) 797-4534
urthcaffe.com I $ . B . L . D . W . BR . WiFi
Enjoy gourmet breakfast or lunch with a cup of fresh-roasted organic coffee in the Arts District. The patio is ideal for people watching.
Verve Coffee/Juice Served Here
833 S. Spring St. I (213) 455-5991
vervecoffeeroasters.com I $$ . B . L . D . W
Get your fix from a fancy Kees Van Der Westen espresso machine, take in the stunning plant-filled patio, and sample some of the 23 cold-pressed juices.
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St. I (323) 825-5381
zinccafe.com I $$ . B . L . D . W . BR . FB
This trendy cafe and specialty market serves great coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch. The expansive patio is the place to be seen. Free parking.
CHINESE/TAIWANESE
CBS Seafood
700 N. Spring St. I (213) 617-2323 I $$ . L . D . W . W/B
A Hong Kong-style seafood house with excellent dim sum service. They also have a to-go section.
Full House Seafood Restaurant
963 N. Hill St. I (213) 617-8382 I $$ . L . D . W/B
A Chinatown favorite that serves seafood and Cantonese cuisine. Open until 3 a.m. for those late-night cravings.
Hop Li Seafood Restaurant
526 Alpine St. I (213) 680-3939
hoplirestaurant.com I $ . L . D . W . W/B
Seafood and Cantonese fare, with their signature shrimp with honey glazed walnuts.
Lao Tao Street Food
727 N. Broadway #207 I (213) 372-5318
laotaostreetfood.com I $ . L . D . W
Chinatown’s Far East Plaza is getting even hotter with this purveyor of Taiwanese street food. The 25-seat eatery features lots of unique small bites from braised five-spice pork belly with rice to the Thousand-Year-Old Egg with tofu.
LiOrient Asian Bar and Restaurant
633 W. Hope Place I (323) 500-1186
liorientrestaurant.com I $$$ . L . D . W/B . FB . WiFi
A new addition to U.S. Bank Tower, the huge LiOrient offers expertly prepared takes on Asian cuisine, as well as a takeaway bar at lunch.
Peking Tavern
806 S. Spring St. I (213) 988-8308
pekingtavern.com I $ . L . D . W . FB
Tasty Beijing street eats (scallion pancakes, hand-pulled noodles) and craft beer and cocktails in a cool basement space. Try the world’s most consumed liquor, Baijiu.
Plum Tree Inn
913 N. Broadway I (213) 613-1819
plumtreeinn.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB
This Chinatown favorite is popular for its addictive honey walnut shrimp and crispy beef.
Regent China Inn
747 N. Main St. I (213) 680-3333 I $ . L . D . W . De
You’ll find lots of seafood and Cantonese dishes at a reasonable price.
Yang Chow
819 N. Broadway I (213) 625-0811
yangchow.com I $ . L . D . W . W/B
Some of the best Mandarin and Szechwan dishes including a longtime Downtown favorite, the slippery shrimp.
DESSERT
Big Man Bakes
413 S. Main St. I (213) 617-9100
bigmanbakes.com I $ . W (Sat. only)
Heavenly cupcakes available in 10 daily flavors and 11 special flavors. Just the right amount of frosting. Try the Old School.
The Dolly Llama
1820 Industrial St. I (844) 932-4593
thedollyllamala.com I $ . B . L . WiFi
We shouldn’t be surprised that waffles and ice cream make for such a delicious pair.
Downtown Donuts
541 S. Spring St. #130 I (213) 713-2345
downtowndonutsla.com I $ . W
Nostalgic pastries are gobbled up at this Spring Arcade Building spot, which upholds the tradition of the classic donut shops that graced the area in the 1920s.
Gelateria Uli
541 S. Spring St. I (213) 900-4717
gelateriauli.com I $ . W . WiFi
Sample from 16 rotating flavors of gelato and sorbet made daily in small batches. Varieties include poblano, beer, saffron and coconut lemongrass. They even have vegan waffle cones.
Gourmet L.A. Bakery
548 S. Broadway I (213) 623-4244
gourmetlabakery.com I $ . W
Mexican sweet bread, fresh croissants and cakes for special occasions.
Hygge Bakery
1106 S. Hope St. I (213) 995-5022
hyggebakery.com I $ . W
South Park’s modern Danish bakery serves authentic pastries, cakes and breads. Try the Kringle Bar.
Little Damage
700 S. Spring St. I (213) 628-3443 I $ . W
Their black charcoal soft serve is a huge hit on Instagram.
McConnell's Fine Ice Cream
317 S. Broadway (Grand Central Market) I (213) 346-9722
mcconnells.com I $ . W
Ice cream aficionados love the gourmet scoops here, as well as the floats, sundaes and build-your-own ice cream sandwich.
Mikawaya
118 Japanese Village Plaza I (213) 624-1681
mikawayausa.com I $ . W . CO
Serving traditional Japanese pastries since 1910. Their mochi ice cream is the best.
Nickel Diner
524 S. Main St. I (213) 623-8301
nickeldiner.com I $ . B . L . D . W
Home of the maple bacon donut, Shaker lemon pie, Devil’s Food cupcake, mixed berry jam tarts and salty peanut cake.
Phoenix Bakery
969 N. Broadway I (213) 628-4642
phoenixbakeryinc.com I $ . W
This longtime, family-operated bakery is famous for its fresh strawberry and whipped cream cake. It’s an L.A. tradition for birthdays and special occasions.
The Pie Hole
714 Traction Ave. I (213) 537-0115
thepieholela.com I $ . W . WiFi
Enjoy a cup of gourmet coffee with a slice of pie fresh from the oven. Standouts include the maple custard, Mexican chocolate and Earl Gray.
Salt & Straw
829 E. Third St. I (213) 988-7070 I $ . W
The Portland shop has opened an L.A. location in the Arts District.
Scoops
727 N. Broadway I (323) 906-2649 I $ . W
The Chinatown ice cream shop has a cult following. You’ll see why after inhaling one of the gourmet scoops. Will it be the signature flavor brown bread?
Sprinkles Cupcakes
735 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 228-2100
sprinkles.com I $$ . W
This cupcake chain serves popular flavors such as red velvet, chocolate marshmallow, salted caramel, dark chocolate and lemon blueberry.
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream
300 S. Santa Fe Ave. I (213) 625-0705
vanleeuwenicecream.com I $$ . WiFi
Earl Grey, Sicilian pistachio, honeycomb, apple crumble and even vegan options. Get it in a cone, cup or sundae.
FILIPINO
Lasa
727 N. Broadway #120 I (213) 443-6163
lasa-la.com I $-$$ . L . D . W
Brothers Chad and Chase Valencia are leaders in bringing Filipino food to the forefront of the L.A. dining scene, and their Far East Plaza spot features both lunches to go and a refined dinner experience.
The Parks Finest
1267 W. Temple St. I (213) 481-2800
theparksfinest.com I $$ . L . D . W . W/B
Lip-smacking barbecue with Filipino flair near Dodger Stadium.
Sari Sari Store (Grand Central Market)
317 S. Broadway I (323) 320-4020
sarisaristorela.com I $ . L . D . W
Beloved chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke try their hand at Filipino bowls.
FRENCH
Industriel
609 S. Grand Ave. I (213) 488-8020
industrielfarm.com I $$ . L . D . W . BR . FB . WiFi
Get French comfort food in a chic-meets-rustic setting. The menu includes beet quinoa salad, brown butter skirt steak and the Roquefort bacon burger.
Kendall's Brasserie
135 N. Grand Ave. I (213) 972-7322
patinagroup.com I $$$ . L . D . W . BR . FB
A lovely bistro beneath the Music Center serving French favorites. Check in early for weekday happy hour or late-night dining if you missed a bite before the show.
Le Petit Paris
418 S. Spring St. I (213) 217-4445
lepetitparisla.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
A gorgeous French eatery with two bars and a patio. Try the decadent lobster eggs benedict or truffle burger.
Patina
141 S. Grand Ave. I (213) 972-3331
patinarestaurant.com I $$$ . D . W . (Sat. Only)
Located inside the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Patina Executive Chef Paul Lee has devised a tasting-menu-only that you will long remember.
Perch
448 S. Hill St., 13th floor I (213) 802-1770
perchla.com I $$$ . D . W . FB
Great food, a stellar wine list, and cocktails. Grab a seat on one of the outside patios with a fireplace or head up the top floor for a more intimate setting at a fire pit and experience the Downtown skyline.
Taix
1911 Sunset Blvd. I (213) 484-1265
taixfrench.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB . WiFi
Family-owned since 1927, this Echo Park institution serves French country fare. You can also grab a cocktail and watch the game at the bar.
INDIAN
Badmaash
108 W. Second St. I (213) 221-7466
badmaashla.com I $$ . L . D . W . W/B
The Indian gastropub serves tasty Bombay street food with a sense of humor. The tikka poutine blends the owners’ Canadian and Indian roots, while the playful chili cheese naan is pure comfort.
Gill's Cuisine of India (Stillwell Hotel)
838 S. Grand Ave. I (213) 623-1050
gillsrestaurant.com I $ . L . D . W (Sat. only) . W/B . De
In South Park, a notoriously good, and cheap, Indian food buffet.
Indus by Saffron
735 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 688-1400 and
300 S. Grand Ave. I (213) 687-0555
saffronindia.com, $$ . L . D . WiFi
Great Indian food done fast, at multiple locations.
Saffron
505 S. Flower St. I (213) 488-9754
saffronindia.com I $ . L
Inside the City National food court you’ll find Indian faves like the tofu daal and samosas.
ITALIAN/PIZZA
Alameda Supper Club
757 S. Alameda St. I (213) 375-3315
alamedasupperclub.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
Inside the Russian nesting doll-like Manufactory rests the Alameda Supper Club, the complex’s dinner only restaurant.
Bestia
2121 E. Seventh Pl. I (213) 514-5724
bestiala.com I $$$ . D . W . FB
If you’re lucky enough to snag a reservation at this rustic Italian, meat-centric hotspot with an industrial-chic aesthetic, you’re in for a treat.
Colori Kitchen
429 W. Eighth St. I (213) 622-5950
colorikitchen.com I $$ . L . D . W (Sat. only)
A longtime and understated Downtown favorite, this quaint and affordable eatery serves stellar meatballs and cioppino. BYOB.
Drago Centro
525 S. Flower St., #120 I (213) 228-8998
dragocentro.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
An elegant eatery from chef Celestine Drago features quality ingredients and old Italian flavors.
Factory Kitchen
1300 Factory Pl. I (213) 996-6000
thefactorykitchen.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
This tucked-away Arts District establishment turns out luxurious handmade pasta (try the “handkerchief”) and irresistible specialties such as the stuffed flatbread or focaccia di Recco.
Live Basil Pizza (L.A. Live)
1011 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 746-5483
livebasilpizza.com I $$ . L . D . W . W/B
Enjoy high-quality ingredients quickly at this Neapolitan-style pizzeria. An easy stop before a game or concert.
Maccheroni Republic
332 S. Broadway I (213) 346-9725
maccheronirepublic.com I $$ . L . D . W
Get your freshly made pasta at this gem of a trattoria with an ever-growing fan base.
Officine Brera
1331 E. Sixth St. I (213) 553-8006
officinebrera.com I $$ . L . D . W
The duo behind the Arts District’s Factory Kitchen delivers rustic cuts of meat grilled over an open wood fire. There is also an outdoor bar where you can sample small bites.
Prufrock
446 S. Main St. I (323) 284-5661
theregenttheater.com I $$ . L . D . W . W/B
This cozy eatery serves Neapolitan-style personal pizza, including one with a cauliflower, gluten-free crust. It’s next to rock club The Regent.
Rossoblu
1124 S. San Julian St. I (213) 749-1099
rossoblula.com I $$$ . L . D . W . W/B
Chef Steve Samson explores the cuisine of Northern Italy at Rossoblu, with meats cooked over a fire and pasta made by hand daily.
San Antonio Winery and Maddalena Restaurant
737 Lamar St. I (323) 223-1401
sanantoniowinery.com I $$ . L . D . W . W/B
Tour an actual winery and dine on hearty Italian cuisine.
Superfine Pizza
1101 S. San Pedro St. I (213) 880-7790
superfinepizza.com I $$ . L . D . W (Sat Only) . De
Chef Steve Samson’s latest Downtown outpost adds a fresh take on thin-crust pizza.
Terroni
802 S. Spring St. I (213) 221-7234
terroni.com I $$ . L . D . W . BR . FB
Dine in style at this Italian eatery with great food and wine.
Urban Oven
700 S. Flower St. I (213) 223-5980
theurbanoven.com I $$ . L . D (Wed. through Friday) . W . De
A popular food truck turned brick and mortar, Urban Oven has all the typical pizza staples.
Vespaio
225 S. Grand Ave. I (213) 221-7244
vespaiodtla.com I $$$ . L . D . W . BR . FB
A nautical-style Italian eatery next to The Broad museum, it offers an upscale Tuscan menu and an amazing patio. Great for cocktails, too.
V DTLA
515 W. Seventh St. I v.restaurant I $$ . L . D . W . BR . FB
An upscale eater with modern takes on European dishes. Try the cocktails, stay for the pizza.
JAPANESE
Daikokuya
327 E. First St. I (213) 626-1680
daikoku-ten.com I $ . L . D . W
One of the best ramen houses in the city. There’s usually a wait but it’s worth it.
Hama Sushi
347 E. Second St. I (213) 680-3454
hamasushila.com I $$ . L . D . W . W/B
A very small but delicious sushi spot that overflows with satisfied guests. Ask the chef what he recommends. And don’t ask for a California roll. Seriously.
Honda Ya
333 S. Alameda St., 3rd floor I (213) 625-1184
izakayahondaya.com I $ . L . D . W . W/B
Succulent Japanese small plates and grilled meat on skewers.
Inko Nito
225 S. Garey St. I (310) 999-0476
inkonitorestaurant.com I $$ . L (weekends only) . D . W . De . FB
Sporting a menu focused on modern robatayaki grilling, expect plenty of succulent meats and tasty vegetables.
Izakaya Fu-ga
111 S. San Pedro St. I (213) 625-1722
izakayafu-ga.com I $ . L . D . W . FB
A modern spin on Japanese small plates with a lounge-like aesthetic.
Kai Japanese Roots
542 S. Broadway I (213) 232-4900
katsuyarestaurant.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB
Nigiri, fusion-style rolls, grilled skewers and more in an airy space.
Katsuya (L.A. Live)
800 W. Olympic Blvd. I (213) 634-4637
kaijapaneseroots.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
An upscale, fun sushi and robata restaurant with a lounge. Try the Katsuya roll.
KazuNori
421 S. Main St. I (213) 493-6956
kazunorisushi.com I $$ . L . D . W . W/B
It’s all about hand rolls at this Historic Core spot from the team behind Sugarfish. Meals are done fast and the quality is high.
Kinjiro
424 E. Second St. I (213) 229-8200
kinjiro-la.com I $$$ . D . W (Sat. Only) . WB
This little spot specializes in exceptional izakaya fare — that is, fancy Japanese bar food paired with sake or beer. The beef tongue and uni risotto are a must. Reservations suggested.
Kula Revolving Sushi Bar
333 E. Second St. I (213) 290-9631
kulausa.com I $ . L . D . W . W/B
Let your sushi come to you on an entertaining conveyor belt.
Marugame Monzo
329 E. First St. I (213) 346-9762 I $$ . L . D . W . WB
If you take your udon seriously, then Monzo is your kind of place. The broth is hearty and packed with flavor while the fresh handmade noodles are soft and chewy. There’s usually a wait — wait in it.
Marugame Udon
700 S. Flower St. I (213) 628-3209 I $ . L . D .
Hearty bowls of flavorful udon noodles are the norm at this Downtown newcomer.
Mitsuru Sushi and Grill
316 E. First St. I (213) 626-4046 I $ . L . D . W . W/B
An eclectic variety of Japanese and American favorites in a casual atmosphere.
Mrs. Fish
448 S. Hill St. I (213) 223-5980
mrsfish.com I $$$ . D . W (Sat. only) . FB
Admire Japanese art while you dine. Take your pick of an extensive sushi and entree menu and wash it down with an expertly crafted cocktail.
Ohana Poké Co.
735 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 265-7833
ohanapokeco.com I $$ . L . D . W . WiFi
Chef Eric Park’s restaurant in the FIGat7th mall was inspired by family trips to Hawaii. There are poke options, a dish with Spam and fried chicken choices.
Oomasa
100 Japanese Village Plaza I (213) 623-9048
$$ . L . D . W . W/B
Pull up a stool at the 40-seat sushi bar where they have been serving Downtowners since 1972.
Ramen Champ
727 N. Broadway I (213) 316-8595
ramenchamp.com I $ . L . D . W
The gang behind Eggslut delivers a 22-seat modern ramen bar in Chinatown’s Far East Plaza. They’ve also got meat and dairy-free vegan bowls. The lunch line says it all.
Shabu Shabu House
127 Japanese Village Plaza I (213) 680-3890
shabushabuhouse.menutoeat I $ . L . D . W . CO . W/B
One of Little Tokyo’s busiest and most popular eateries. Be prepared for a wait.
Shibumi
815 S. Hill St. I (213) 265-7923
shibumidtla.com I $$$ . D . W . FB
This kappo-style Japanese restaurant features a minimalist decor and a 400-year-old cypress wood bar.
Sora
900 Wilshire Blvd. I (213) 688-7777
dtla.intercontinental.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
Luxe sushi comes via conveyor belt at this Wilshire Grand Center restaurant.
Sugarfish
600 W. Seventh St. I (213) 627-3000
sugarfishsushi.com I $$$ . L . D . W . W/B
Traditional sushi done right in a modern, casual setting from one of L.A.’s best sushi chefs. Order the Trust Me special.
Sushi Gen
422 E. Second St. I (213) 617-0552
sushigen-dtla.com I $$$ . L . D . W (Sat. only) . W/B
This is where the sushi connoisseurs go to get their fix. The sashimi plate rules.
Takami Sushi & Robata
811 Wilshire Blvd., 21st Floor I (213) 236-9600
takamisushi.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
On the 21st floor, guests come for the tasty Japanese cuisine, swanky digs and sweeping views.
Yojie Japanese Fondue & Sake Bar
501 W. Olympic Blvd. I (213) 988-8808
yojie.com I $$ . L . D . W . W/B
Become the chef at this lively shabu shabu spot that also serves dessert fondue.
KOREAN
Korea BBQ House
323 E. First St. I (213) 680-1826
koreabbqhouse.com I $ . L . D . W . W/B
Cast-iron turtle skillets are loaded with sizzling meat and caramelized cabbage.
Oleego by Parks BBQ
735 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 614-9090
oleegousa.com I $ . L . D . W . W/B
Scrumptious Korean bulgogi bowls in a food court.
Seoul Sausage
236 S. Los Angeles St. I (213) 935-8677
seoulsausage.com I $ . D . W
A new way to get your Korean barbecue flavors — in the form of sausages, burgers and even poutine.
MEDITERRANEAN
Bavel
500 Mateo St. I (213) 226-8156
baveldtla.com I $$ . D . W . FB
Chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis return to their roots for this instantly lauded Middle Eastern restaurant.
California Kabob Kitchen
141 W. 11th St. I (213) 747-9500
ckkabob.com I $$ . L . D . W (Sat. only) . De . WiFi
This quaint sit-down Persian spot with a friendly staff serves kabobs, rice specialties and salads, including fish and veggie options.
Exchange Restaurant
416 W. Eighth St. I (213) 395-9531
freehandhotels.com/los-angeles/the-exchange
$$$ . B . L . D . W . FB
Located on the ground floor of the Freehand Hotel, the Exchange serves Israeli-inspired fare with a California twist.
Halal Guys
510 W. Seventh St. I (213) 628-3072
thehalalguys.com I $ . L . D . W
Craveworthy sandwiches and plates piled with chicken, beef gyro or falafel, all topped with that legendary white sauce.
Madcapra (Grand Central Market)
317 S. Broadway I madcapra.com I $$ . L . D . W
A modern falafel counter with colorful flatbread sandwiches and sumac-beet soda.
Palikao
130 E. Sixth St. I (213) 265-7006
pali-kao.com I $$ . L . D . W (Sat. only) . De
Rediscover the often-overlooked Mediterranean staple couscous at this fast-casual restaurant.
Shekarchi
920 S. Olive St. I (213) 892-8535
shekarchirestaurant.com I $$ . L . D . De
Come for the lunch specials with grilled kabobs and specialty rice. The long-running Downtown establishment just moved to a new home.
Spitz
371 E. Second St. I (213) 613-0101
eatatspitz.com I $ . L . D . W . FB
Get your döner kebab with a side of hip. They have a full bar.
Sultan Chicken
311 W. Sixth St. I (213) 236-0604
sultanchicken.com I $ . B . L . W (Sat. only) . De
The chicken, hummus and garlic sauce are out of this world.
Veranda
939 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 660-3032
verandadtla.com I $$ . B . L . D . Br . W . FB
Pull up a chair at this poolside eatery in the just refurbished Hotel Figueroa. Make sure to peruse the cocktail menu.
MEXICAN/LATIN AMERICAN
Bar Amá
118 W. Fourth St. I (213) 687-8002
bar-ama.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB
Get gourmet Tex-Mex comfort food and cocktails in a lively space. Try the puffy tacos.
Barcito
403 W. 12th St. I (213) 415-1821
barcitola.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB
This Argentine-style neighborhood bar offers great cocktails and shareable plates.
Boca at Conga Room (L.A. Live)
800 W. Olympic Blvd. I (213) 745-0162
congaroom.com I $$$ . D (Thurs., Fri. & Sat.) . W . FB
Enjoy a night of salsa dancing and dining with a menu of traditional Spanish flavors.
Border Grill
445 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 486-5171
bordergrill.com I $$ . L . D . W . BR . FB
This colorful, venerable spot serves modern Mexican eats.
Broken Spanish
1050 S. Flower St. I (213) 749-1460
brokenspanish.com I $$ . D . FB
Modern Mexican cuisine melds with Southern California ingredients at this restaurant. It’s a more formal approach from chef Ray Garcia of Downtown’s popular B.S. Taqueria.
Calavera Burrito Co.
541 S. Spring St. #107 I (213) 628-3094
calaveraburritoco.com I $ . L . D . W
The new arrival in the Spring Arcade Building takes inspiration from Dia de Los Muertos and serves thick burritos as well as plates with chicken, beef, pork and vegetarian options.
Chica's Tacos
728 S. Olive St. I (213) 896-0373
chicastacos.com I $$ . B . L . D . W
Everything here is Instagram-worthy, from the red and turquoise trim to the Airstream and picnic tables with yellow-striped umbrellas. They’ve got whole coconuts and aguas frescas, and the tacos are off the hook.
Dama
612 E. 11th St. I (213) 741-0612
damafashiondistrict.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB.
With plenty of Latin American-inspired options to choose from, including dry-aged rib eye steak and whole red snapper, this City Market South newcomer combines fine dinning with an extensive cocktail menu.
Don Francisco's Coffee Casa Cubana
541 S. Spring St. I (213) 537-0323
dfcasacubana.com I $$ . L . D . W
A restaurant from the coffee roaster features a big menu of Cuban-inspired eats. Naturally, the coffee is great.
Guisados DTLA
541 S. Spring St. #101 I (213) 627-7656
guisados.co I $ . L . D . W
The Spring Arcade Building houses this casual gourmet taco shop, which often sports a line out the door. You’ll find some of the best tacos and handmade corn tortillas around, filled with succulent braised meats and toppings. Order the sampler plate.
La Golondrina
W-17 Olvera St. I (213) 628-4349
$$ . L . D . W . FB
A pretty patio, authentic Mexican food and huge margaritas.
Loteria Grill
735 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 438-0200
loteriagrill.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB
A taco-centric menu and margaritas mark this chain at the FIGat7th food court.
Pez Cantina
401 S. Grand Ave. I (213) 258-2280
pezcantina.com I $$ . L . D . W
In walking distance to Disney Hall, this Bunker Hill eatery serves upscale coastal Mexican cuisine. Pez features an ocean-meets-land decor with a lovely patio and craft cocktails.
Rosa Mexicano (L.A. Live)
800 W. Olympic Blvd. I (213) 746-0001
rosamexicano.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB . De . WiFi
Modern Mexican eatery known for tableside guacamole and creative margaritas in a colorful space.
Sonoratown
208 E. Eighth St. I (310) 987-6994
$$ . L . D . W
Order any of the burritos made with fresh, handmade flour tortillas (the true star), killer salsa and an agua fresca. The mesquite grill imparts smoky perfection to every dish.
Yxta Cocina Mexicana
601 S. Central Ave. I (213) 596-5579
yxta.net I $$ . L . D . W (Sat. only) . FB
A modern spin on the classics with a lively happy hour. The bar serves creative cocktails and pours more than 55 tequilas.
SEAFOOD
Fisherman's Outlet
529 S. Central Ave. I (213) 627-7231
fishermansoutlet.net I $$ . L . W (Sat. only) . W/B
Located in the Industrial District, this longtime lunch favorite serves fresh fish, shrimp and scallops fried or grilled.
Rock'N Fish (L.A. Live)
800 W. Olympic Blvd. I (213) 748-4020
rocknfishlalive.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
A Manhattan Beach import that serves mouthwatering steak and seafood.
Water Grill
544 S. Grand Ave. I (213) 891-0900
watergrill.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
This longtime Downtown seafood eatery features a marble slab raw bar and craft beers on tap. For an unforgettable feast, order one of the iced shellfish platters.
SOUTHERN
Little Easy
216 W. Fifth St. I (213) 628-3113
littleeasybar.com I $$ . L . D . BR . W . FB
This New Orleans-style gastropub in the Alexandria Hotel serves skillets of seafood gumbo and mac and cheese, bananas foster bread pudding and even milk punch. The French Quarter ambiance is a sight to behold.
Little Jewel of New Orleans
207 Ord St. I (213) 620-0461
littlejewel.la I $$ . B . L . D . W . WiFi
Start your morning with a cup of chicory coffee and a beignet. For lunch, chow down on a muffuletta sandwich or shrimp Po’boy. Since it’s part deli and market, they’ve also got house-made sausages and other gastronomic delights.
Preux & Proper
840 S. Spring St. I (213) 896-0090
preuxandproper.com I $$ . L . D . W . BR . FB
SoCal freshness pairs with the flavors of New Orleans to create dishes like smoked shrimp beignets, and crispy frog legs with Anaheim chili. Be sure to partake in the gorgeous moonshine-based cocktails like the blackberry honey sour or the hibiscus mule.
STEAKHOUSE
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
(L.A. Live) 800 W. Olympic Blvd. I (213) 745-9911
flemingssteakhouse.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
Classic steaks and 100-plus wines by the glass. Popular before games and concerts at L.A. Live
La Boucherie on 71
900 Wilshire Blvd. I (213) 688-7777
dtla.intercontinental.com/dining I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
Located in the Wilshire Grand Center, La Boucherie offers a French flair and a big wine list.
L.A. Prime (Westin Bonaventure)
404 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 612-4743
thebonaventure.com/la-prime I $$$ . D . W . FB
This New-York-style steakhouse atop the Bonaventure Hotel offers thick cuts of meat scenic views of the city.
Morton's The Steakhouse
735 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 553-4566
mortons.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
This upscale steakhouse in the FIGat7th mall boasts an elegant dining room and a lively bar.
Nick & Stef's
330 S. Hope St. I (213) 680-0330
patinagroup.com I $$$ . L . D . W (Sat. only) . FB
Get your aged beef and expertly made martini at this Bunker Hill steakhouse.
Pacific Dining Car
1310 W. Sixth St. I (213) 483-6000
pacificdiningcar.com I $$$ . B . L . D . W . FB
Downtown power brokers still flock to this stylish steakhouse in a converted rail car. Open 24 hours a day.
Palm Downtown
1100 S. Flower St. I (213) 763-4600
thepalm.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
The Palm is renowned for prime beef, jumbo lobsters and authentic Italian fare. Sip expert martinis while taking in the wall adorned with caricatures of Downtown personalities.
Riordan's Tavern
875 S. Figueroa St. I (213) 627-6879
riordanstavernrestaurant.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB . WiFi
Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan owns this cozy New York-style steakhouse next to the Pantry. It’s also perfect for grabbing a classic cocktail or two.
Rock'N Fish (L.A. Live)
800 W. Olympic Blvd. I (213) 748-4020
rocknfishlalive.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
This Manhattan Beach import serves mouthwatering steak and seafood.
Spear Restaurant
800 W. Sixth St. I (213) 688-3000
spearrestaurant.com I $$$ . L . D . W . FB
Get steaks and chops, as well as seafood with an Asian bent.
VEGAN/VEGETARIAN
Âu Lac
710 W. First St. I (213) 617-2533
aulac.com I $$ . L . D . W . FB
Beautifully presented vegan and often gluten-free Vietnamese cuisine and cocktails. You won’t miss the meat.
Wild Living Foods
760 S. Main St. I (213) 266-8254
wildlivingfoods.com I $$ . B . L . D . De
This new Fashion District spot serves up plant based dishes from scratch. Enjoy vibrant counter-service, fresh juices and smoothies, plus dairy free ice cream.