Want to know how to navigate Downtown Los Angeles without climbing into the car? How about where to go when you need cold medicine and it’s late? Or are you looking for a place to work out? Check out this handy list that will help you with just about anything you want in Downtown. It’s all at you fingertips.
GETTING AROUND
Metro Bike Share: This is Downtown’s newest transportation system — on two wheels. With more than 700 bikes and scores of docking stations throughout Downtown, the program is great for short trips and connecting to other transit. It’s available 24/7, 365 days a year. A monthly $17 pass allows you to ride free for the first 30 minutes; it’s $1.75 per 30 minutes thereafter. Walk up users can pay via credit card — it’s also $1.75 per 30 minutes. Stations have a touchscreen kiosk and maps. Seats are adjustable and front and rear lights activate automatically. Don’t forget a helmet. You can also download the app. You must be 16 or older.
bikeshare.metro.net or (844) 857-BIKE.
DASH Downtown: This convenient local bus service is used by many a Downtowner, and for 50 cents a ride it can’t be beat. Operated by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, the DASH will take you from one end of Downtown to the other — from Chinatown on the north to Exposition Park on the south. Five routes operate weekdays, with two on weekends. Monday through Friday routes A, B, D and E operate every five to eight minutes, and F runs every 10 minutes. On weekends, routes E and F operate from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (route E runs from 6:30 a.m. on Saturday only), and take riders to the Fashion District, Financial District, City West and Exposition Park/USC. Route A, in the Arts District, was recently expanded.
LADOT is at (213) 808-2273 or ladottransit.com. Look for the DASH bus signs on every street, or ask a DASH driver for a map and schedule.
Subway/Light Rail/Bus: The city’s subway system, or Metro, operates four local rail lines (Green Line, Blue Line, Red Line and Gold Line) that can take you around Downtown L.A. and as far afield as Santa Monica, Hollywood, Pasadena, Long Beach and more. The newly opened Expo Line finally connects Downtown to the Westside — it’s the long-desired subway to the sea (or, at least, a few blocks from the beach). Fare is $1.75 each way. Metro also offers one of the largest bus fleets in the nation. Day passes are $7 ($2.50 for senior citizens). The regional EZpass can be used for travel on Metro buses and trains as well as buses operated by 11 municipal operators in L.A. County. The cost is $110 for a regular monthly EZpass or $42 for seniors and disabled.
Call (323) GOMETRO for information or check MTA’s 24-hour interactive trip planner at metro.net.
Flyaway: Need to get to LAX? This express bus, which departs frequently from Union Station, is one of the most convenient (and affordable) ways to travel directly from Downtown to the airport. One-way fare is $9. Hint: There’s construction at LAX these days, so build in extra time.
Call (866) IFLYLAX or lawa.org/flyaway.
Trains: From Union Station you can access Metrolink, the regional rail system that connects most cities in Southern California. Amtrak operates regional rail service with connections to its national network. Metro lines and a plethora of buses also come and go from here.
Amtrak is at (800) USA-RAIL (872-7245) or amtrak.com. Metrolink is at (800) 371-5465 or metrolinktrains.com.
GROCERIES/MARKETS
Bunker Hill Market & Deli: Basics, plus beer, wine and spirits. They’ll deliver Downtown, too.
800 W. First St.
Chapman Market: Cool little mini-mart that stocks beer, wine, snacks and some groceries. They offer free delivery within a few blocks.
(213) 489-4080, 221 W. Eighth St.
City Target: In addition to the usual Target goods, they offer a grocery section where you can find most pantry basics. In the FIGat7th mall.
735 S. Figueroa St.
Grand Central Market: Find fresh produce, meat, seafood, bread and gourmet food stalls at this landmark locale. One-hour free parking with $10 purchase. 317 S. Broadway, grandcentralmarket.com.
Grocery Outlet: The City West store carries discounted brand name foods and housing supplies.
1120 W. Sixth St., (213) 372-5003 or groceryoutlet.com.
Grow DTLA: In addition to organic produce, cheese, meats, wine and select groceries, you’ll find snacks, salads, deli items, juices and more at this Arts District destination.
300 S. Santa Fe Ave., Suite C, (213) 346-9488, growdelivers.com.
Joe’s Downtown Market: Snacks, drinks, gourmet items, soy cheese, beer and other sundries in the Arts District.
1855 Industrial St., (213) 612-0248.
Little Tokyo Marketplace: Inside the Little Tokyo Galleria, this full-service Korean grocery chain offers Asian products, a meat and seafood counter, a bakery and premade deli foods. Validated garage parking.
333 S. Alameda St., (213) 617-0030.
Marukai: Snacks, drinks, produce, meat, Japanese items and sundries in Little Tokyo.
123 S. Onizuka St., marukai.com.
Ralphs Fresh Fare: This was the first new “modern” supermarket in DTLA. It’s a full-service market with a coffee counter, bakery, deli, fresh sushi and dry cleaning. Validated parking accessed from Flower Street.
645 W. Ninth St., ralphs.com.
Smart & Final Extra: Larger than a traditional Smart & Final, it stocks meat, produce, dairy and deli items in addition to bulk goods, prepared foods and a coffee shop.
845 S. Figueroa St., smartandfinal.com.
Urban Radish: A community market and eatery in the Arts District with a meat counter, charcuterie, fresh produce, gourmet items and even pet food.
661 Imperial St., urban-radish.com.
Whole Foods: The huge supermarket features groceries and produce as well as a deli and cheese counter, bakery, organic salad bar, a Chego-to-go outpost and a bar. There’s also a lounge for listening to music or surfing the Web, and kiosks allow you to order food and pick it up after you’re done shopping.
788 S. Grand Ave., wholefoodsmarket.com.
DRUG STORES/PHARMACIES
CVS Pharmacy: A large, bright store with pharmacy, cosmetics, spirits and lot parking. Open 24 hours.
Multiple locations or cvs.com.
GNC: Shop for vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition, health and beauty products. There are multiple Downtown locations.
505 S. Flower St., (213) 489-7732; 510 W. Sixth St., (213) 622-2078; or 316 W. Seventh St., (213) 489-4591, gnc.com.
Little Tokyo Pharmacy: A great neighborhood pharmacy with vitamins, gifts and delivery service.
402 E. Second St., littletokyorx.com.
Rite-Aid: Drug store necessities and toiletries, plus good deals on wine. Open 24 hours.
Multiple locations or riteaid.com.
Uptown Drug & Gift Shop: Since 1945, it’s been offering personal service, health screenings and free prescription delivery. Lots of gifts, too.
444 S. Flower St., #100, (213) 612-4300, uptowndrugs.com.
Walgreens: This chain now has two locations Downtown, in the Financial District and the Historic Core.
617 W. Seventh St., (213) 694-2880; 460 S. Broadway, (213) 572-0127, walgreens.com.
SALONS/SPAS
Angelo’s Barber Shop: A full-service shop specializing in hot towel shaves and gentlemen’s cuts.
515-A S. Olive St., (213) 627-7440, angelosbarbershop.com.
Bolt Barbers: Old-school barbers with a modern sensibility and serious skills. You can also get a shave and a shoeshine.
460 S. Spring St., Suite B, (213) 232-0173, boltbarbers.com.
Candolyn’s Salon & Day Spa: Hair, mani-pedi, scalp treatment and massage at the California Plaza Watercourt.
350 S. Grand Ave., D-9,(213) 625-7895, candolyns.com.
Curt Darling Salon: Get the signature Darling DryCut along with a range of hair and styling services.
704 S. Spring St., (213) 426-4000, curtdarling.com.
Elisa’s Garage: This loft studio caters to Downtown professionals, artists and hipsters.
1401 S. Santa Fe Ave., (213) 623-1233, elisasgarage.com.
European Hair Design: Inside the Bonaventure Hotel, this full-service salon has built a loyal clientele of men and women over 30 years.
404 S. Figueroa St., Suite 413, (213) 892-1580, wolfeurosalon.com.
Frais Spa: Inside the O Hotel is this tranquil modern spa that offers a steam room and rain showers.
819 S. Flower St., (213) 784-8194, fraisspa.com.
Hairhaus: Across from Bottega Louie, Rosie will hook you up with a great cut and color.
610 S. Broadway, (310) 819-7376, hairhausla.com.
Hope Beauty Center: Beauty supplies, hair and nail service, skincare and waxing.
1117 S. Hope St., (213) 624-3000, hopebeautycenter.com.
Hub Factory: Located in the Arts District, this cool space is by appointment only. Experts in texturizing and precision techniques.
2035 Bay St., (310) 954-1433, thehubfactory.net.
Imperial Barber Shop: Get a great and affordable cut at this Little Tokyo spot. No appointments; cash only.
114 Judge John Aiso St., (213) 625-2830.
Industry DTLA: Fashion-forward products, haircuts and colors in a hip yet relaxed space.
916 S. Olive St., (213) 361-4863, industrydtla.com.
Jacqueline’s Salon: Hair and nail services on Bunker Hill.
108 W. Second St., #202, (213) 617-7911, jacquelinessalon.com.
The Loft 8w Hair Salon: Inside the Santa Fe Lofts, this airy space does cuts, color, Brazilian straightening and makeup.
560 S. Main St., (213) 622-2902, theloft8wsalon.com.
The Nail Parlor: Super creative and fun designs.
125 E. Sixth St., (213) 622-1400.
Nail Service: Cool 3D nail art, lash extensions, waxing and facials; validated parking in garage on Second Street.
244 E. First St., (213) 626-0315; 936 S. Los Angeles St., (213) 683-4823, nailserviceusa.com.
Nails on Ninth: Simple manicures and pedicures.
127 W. Ninth St., (213) 627-6245.
Neihule: This chic, full-service salon is decked out in mod white. They even have a bar for refreshments.
607 S. Olive St., (213) 623-4383, neihule.com.
Neihule 2: This second location complements the Olive Street salon with a nail spa, tanning and blow dry bar.
512 W. Seventh St., (213) 627-5300, neihule.com.
Ritz-Carlton Spa: This upscale spa will pamper you in the signature Ritz style.
900 W. Olympic Blvd., (213) 743-8800, ritzcarlton.com.
Roopa’s Brow Lounge: This spot will work magic on your brows and lashes. They even do henna tattoos.
104 W. Ninth St., (626) 316-9376, roopasbrowlounge.com.
Rudy’s Barber Shop: Cuts and color on the cheap and trendy.
Standard Hotel, 550 S. Flower St., (213) 439-3058, rudysbarbershop.com.
Salon Eleven: A hip, upbeat salon offering cuts, color, styling, waxing, makeup and Brazilian Blowouts.
420 W. 11th St., (213) 744-9944, salon-eleven.com.
Salon on Seventh: This longtime, full-service salon is next to the L.A. Athletic Club.
429 W. Seventh St., (213) 688-0436, salonon7th.com.
Salon on 6: A hip, modern salon and day spa in the Historic Core.
548 S. Spring St., (213) 623-5033.
Salon Pure: Unisex cuts, color, nails and waxing in the Santa Fe Lofts.
117 E. Sixth St., (213) 624-7873, salonpurela.com.
Soho Spa Nails: Indulge in a mani-pedi at this relaxing Little Tokyo spot.
127 S. San Pedro St, (213) 626-6899, sohospanails.com.
Soleil Beauty Salon: Take care of all your beauty needs at this friendly salon.
901 S. Main St., (213) 593-9090, salonsoleilla.com.
Twist by Oliver: Great cuts, color, extensions and blowouts at reasonable prices.
110 E. Ninth St., (213) 327-0024, twistbyoliver.com.
Wax Candy: Get waxed in a clean, comfortable and friendly locale. They’ll give you a lollipop afterward.
756 S. Main St., (213) 228-2639, waxcandy.com.
Yolanda Aguilar Beauty Institute & Spa: With more than 40 years in the biz, this tranquil spa does everything from facials to massages to body wraps.
735 S. Figueroa St., (213) 687-6683, yabeauty.com.
FITNESS
Attitude Fitness: A sleek and modern gym inside the Wilshire Grand Center.
900 Wilshire Blvd., (213) 274-0071, attitudefitnessdtla.com.
Bar Method: The Historic Core site of a challenging, full-body workout, ballet style.
724 S. Spring St., (213) 221-1237, barmethod.com.
Bikram Yoga: Hot, sweaty yoga in a large studio. Bring a towel.
700 W. First St., (213) 626-9642, bikramyogadowntownla.com.
City of Angels Boxing: This pugilistic destination will get you in the best shape of your life.
3000 S. Hill St., (323) 630-1974, cityofangelsboxing.com.
CrossFit213: This strength and fitness program will get you ready to tackle any physical challenge.
903 S. Hill St., (213) 222-8067, crossfit213.com.
Equinox: A beautiful locale with luxury amenities and state-of-the-art equipment. Plus a smoothie bar.
444 S. Flower St., (213) 330-3999, equinox.com.
Evoke Yoga: This 1,500-square-foot space has a serene, modern touch.
731 S. Spring St., (213) 375-5528, evokeyoga.com.
Future Health: Get buff with a custom exercise and nutrition program.
633 W. Fifth St., Suite 5750, (213) 617-8229, futurehealthworld.com.
Gold’s Gym: You’ll find every class imaginable, from boot camp to cycling to Pilates. Plus loads of equipment at this centrally located gym.
735 S. Figueroa St., (213) 688-1441, goldsgym.com.
Grand Park Bootcamp: Get your free after-work bootcamp in Downtown’s Grand Park. Did we mention it’s free?
200 N. Grand Ave., (213) 972-8080, grandparkla.org.
Ketchum-Downtown YMCA: Basketball, volleyball, free weights, tennis, aerobics, indoor track, a FitLinxx program and more.
401 S. Hope St., (213) 624-2348, ymcala.org.
Krav Maga Unyted: This awesome studio welcomes all levels for its challenging martial arts and self defense workout.
334 S. Main St., (213) 223-6233, kravmagaunyted.com.
L.A. Boulders: This may be the most fun you’ll ever have working out. With 12,000 square feet of climbing terrain, it’s the largest bouldering gym in SoCal.
1375 E. Sixth St., (323) 406-9119, touchstoneclimbing.com.
L.A. Fitness: Personal trainers, tons of equipment and classes.
700 S. Flower St., (213) 624-3933, lafitness.com.
Los Angeles Athletic Club: This venerable private club has a basketball court, pool, personal training, classes and social events.
431 W. Seventh St., (213) 625-2211, laac.com.
Main Barre: Work out on the ballet barre in an airy loft space with a view of the city.
560 S. Main St., (213) 623-1213, themainbarre.com.
Pilates Plus Downtown LA: A hip Pilates gym using the Systeme Dynamique to tone, strengthen and tighten.
110 E. Ninth St., (213) 863-4834, ppspx.com.
Planet Fitness: This 28,000-square-foot spot on Broadway has affordable prices and a “judgment-free” approach.
437 S. Broadway, (213) 699-0030, planetfitness.com.
Pure Barre: Use the ballet barre to perform small, isometric movements.
740 Olive St., (323) 305-7025, purebarre.com.
Rec Center Crossfit: Get your fit on at this tough Arts District gym.
588 Mateo St., (213) 290-3306, thereccentercrossfit.com.
Strong Sports Gymnasium: Great instruction in boxing, MMA, wrestling, strength and conditioning, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Olympic weight training. Open 24 hours.
714 N. Figueroa St., (818) 877-4407, strongsportsgym.com.
Soul Cycle: An indoor cycling chain offering classes six days a week and 54 bikes.
898 S. Olive St., (323) 463-7685, soul-cycle.com.
Speedplay: Don’t be a slave to the machine with this high-intensity, interval training program complete with playlist.
1113 ½ S. Hope St., (213) 894-9944, speedplayla.com.
Trojan Crossfit: Great community and friendly coaches at this Arts District box.
431 S. Hewitt St., (213) 537-0446, trojancrossfit.com.
PLACES OF WORSHIP
The Bridge @ Union Church LA
401 E. Third St., thebridgeatunion.org.
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
555 W. Temple St., (213) 680-5200, olacathedral.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church
300 S. Central Ave., (213) 617-9097, centenarylt.org.
Central City Church of the Nazarene
419 E. Sixth St., (213) 689-1766, lacentralcity.org.
Christian Science Reading Room
404 S. Figueroa St., Suite 602A (Westin Bonaventure Hotel), (213) 928-0920
City Light Church
801 E. Fourth Pl., citylightchurch.org.
Fearless LA
618 S. Spring St., fearlessla.com.
First Chinese Baptist Church
942 Yale St., (213) 687-0814, fcbc.org.
First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
540 S. Commonwealth Ave., (213) 385-1341, fccla.org.
Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple
505 E. Third St., (213) 626-4200, hhbt-la.org.
Hillsong Los Angeles
1050 S. Hill St., hillsong.com/la.
Jewish Community Center — Chabad of Downtown Los Angeles
219 W. Seventh St., (213) 488-1543, downtownjcc.com.
Jodo Shu Betsuin Buddhist Temple
442 E. Third St., (213) 346-9666.
Koyasan Buddhist Temple
342 E. First St., (213) 624-1267, koyasan.org.
La Placita Church
535 N. Main St., (213) 629-3101, laplacitachurch.org.
Living Way Community Church
1440 N. Spring St., (213) 617-9097, lwccla.org
Maryknoll Japanese Catholic Center
222 S. Hewitt St., (213) 626-2279, sfxcjcc.org.
New City Church of L.A.
514 S. Spring St., (213) 471-2415, newcitychurchla.com.
Nishi Hongwanji Los Angeles Betsuin
815 E. First St., (213) 680-9130, nishihongwanji-la.org.
Sovereign Grace
1150 S. Olive St., (213) 617-0469, sovereigngracela.com.
St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church
712 N. Grand Ave., (213) 628-2938, croatianchurch.com.
St. Bridget (Chinese) Catholic Church
510 Cottage Home St., (323) 222-5518, home.stbridgetccc.com.
St. John’s Cathedral
514 W. Adams Blvd., (213) 747-6285, stjohnsla.org.
St. Peter’s Italian Church
1039 N. Broadway, (323) 225-8119, stpeteritalianchurchla.org.
St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church
621 W. Adams Blvd., (213) 749-8950, stvincentla.net.
Third Church of Christ, Scientist Los Angeles
730 S. Hope St., (213) 622-3639.
Union Church of Los Angeles
401 E. Third St., (213) 629-3876, unionchurchla.org.
Wilshire Boulevard Temple
3663 Wilshire Blvd., (213) 388-2401, wbtla.org.
Wilshire Christian Church
3251 W. Sixth St., (213) 382-6337.
Zenshuji Soto Mission
123 S. Hewitt St., (213) 624-8658, zenshuji.org.
SCHOOLS/CHILDCARE
American University Preparatory School
345 S. Figueroa St. (213) 878-9669, aupschool.org.
Caltrans Tiny Dots Early Education Center
100 S. Main St., (213) 897-0049, cdcla.org.
County Kids Place
2916 S. Hope St., (213) 744-6241, kindercare.com.
Grace Lino Child Care Center
231 E. Third St., (213) 617-8596, ltsc.org.
Harry Pregerson Child Care Center
255 E. Temple St., (213) 894-1556, mtwashingtonpreschools.org.
Joy Picus Child Development Center
111 E. First St. (City Hall South), (213) 978-0026, mtwashingtonpreschools.org.
La Petite Academy
750 N. Alameda St., (213) 844-217-3279, lapetite.com.
Le Jardin des Enfants
400 W. Ninth St., (818) 561-7772, jardinenfants.com.
Lumbini Child Development Center
505 E. Third St., (213) 680-2976, lumbinicdc.org.
Metro Gateway Child Development Center
1 Gateway Plaza, (213) 922-4453, metrogatewaycdc.com.
Nishi Hongwanji Child Development Center
815 E. First St., (213) 687-4585, nishihongwanji-la.org.
Ninth Street School
835 Stanford Ave., (213) 896-2700 or 9thstreetes-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com.
Para Los Ninos Charter Middle School
835 Stanford Ave., (213) 896-2640 or paralosninos.org.
Pilgrim School
540 S. Commonwealth Ave., (213) 385-7351, pilgrim-school.org.
Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts
450 N. Grand Ave., (213) 217-8600, central-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com.
DOWNTOWN REPRESENTATIVES AND ADVOCACY GROUPS
First Council District, Councilman Gilbert Cedillo: Covers Chinatown, City West and L.A. River issues.
200 N. Spring St., Room 460, (213) 473-7001.
Ninth Council District, Councilman Curren Price: Covers the Staples Center, L.A. Live, Convention Center area, and the Figueroa Corridor stretching to USC.
200 N. Spring St., Room 420, (213) 473-7009.
14th Council District, Councilman Jose Huizar: Covers most of Downtown, including the Central Business District, South Park, Broadway, Little Tokyo, the Arts District, Bunker Hill, the Historic Core and Skid Row.
200 N. Spring St., Room 465, (213) 473-7014.
Neighborhood Prosecutor: This office deals with community issues such as drug dealing, littering, prostitution, panhandling and homelessness. (213) 978-8022,
lacityattorney.org/neighborhood-prosecutors.
Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council: This advocacy group advises city leaders on local issues and plans community events.
Meetings held in various locations, dlanc.com.
Historic Cultural Neighborhood Council: Covers Chinatown, El Pueblo, Elysian Park, Little Tokyo, and the Industrial and Arts districts.
SAFETY/EMERGENCY CONTACTS
Arts District Los Angeles: This business improvement district provides cleaning services and 24-hour security via foot, car and bike.
(213) 327-0979, artsdistrictla.org.
Chinatown BID: The BID’s Red Patrol keeps Chinatown’s streets clean and safe.
Red Patrol (213) 252-1600, press 7.
BID office (213) 680-0243, chinatownla.com.
Downtown Center BID: With more than 400 property owners in 65 blocks of the Central Business District, this is Downtown’s largest BID. Its purple-clad officers and ambassadors can be seen throughout the area answering questions or giving directions from information kiosks.
For general inquiries call (213) 624-2146, after hours (213) 624-2425, downtownla.com.
Fashion District BID: The yellow-garbed clean and safe team patrols the bustling Fashion District on bike and via cruisers.
For 24-hour public safety assistance call (213) 741-2661, fashiondistrict.org.
Figueroa Corridor BID: This organization covers the area just south of Downtown including Exposition Park and USC.
For information, call weekdays at (213) 746-9577, the service hotline is at (213) 746-3444, figueroacorridor.org.
Historic Downtown Los Angeles BID: This BID aims to improve the Historic Core and serve residents, workers and visitors.
(213) 239-8336, hdlabid.com.
Industrial District BID: This group administers 44 blocks along the eastern swath of Downtown.
(213) 228-8484, industrialdistrictla.com.
LAPD Central Division: Located at 251 E. Sixth St., about five blocks east of the Pershing Square Red Line station.
To report non-emergency crimes call (877) 275-5273.
Little Tokyo BID: This BID operates a security patrol and a street maintenance program.
(213) 473-3030, visitlittletokyo.com.
South Park BID: This BID provides clean and safe teams, hauls away garbage and promotes area businesses.
(213) 663-1111, southpark.la.