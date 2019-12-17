Downtown Los Angeles is full of options to entertain even the most jaded Angeleno. If you love craft beer, the Arts District has emerged as a brewing mecca. If you want a cool room, you can’t do better than Clifton’s Republic, which has a variety of dynamic themed space. There are wine bars and elegant spaces that specialize in whiskey. Depending on your mood, you can find authentic dive bars, speakeasy-type joints and opulent lounges galore. Don’t forget the live music and other entertainment options that round out Downtown’s offerings.
NIGHTLIFE
CRAFT COCKTAILS
Apotheke
1746 N. Spring St., apothekela.com
Head toward the emerging neighborhood near L.A. State Historic Park to enjoy herbal-infused liquors and elaborate cocktails.
The Association
110 E. Sixth St., circa93.com
Look for the black door with a lion’s head knocker and you’ve found this English-inspired lounge. Cocktails are made from ingredients such as absinthe and cardamom.
Barcito
403 W. 12th St., barcitola.com
A charming Argentine cocktail bar in South Park’s EVO building. They offer tapas and on tap cocktails.
Birds and Bees
207 S. Broadway, birdsandbeesla.com
Enjoy a clever and delicious cocktail menu inspired by mid-century recipes and famous characters. The speakeasy feel adds to the allure.
The BoardRoom
135 N. Grand Ave., boardroomla.com
The back room at Kendall’s Brasserie is a luxe, beautiful space with post-war French aesthetics, elegant bites and cocktails, and even punch bowls to share.
Broken Shaker
416 W. Eighth St., freehandhotels.com/los-angeles
One of the country’s top bars is now in L.A., on the roof of the Freehand Hotel. Come for the fun decor and pool-party vibes, stay for the meticulous cocktails, including tiki-influenced drinks.
Caña Rum Bar
714 W. Olympic Blvd., canarumbar.com
This intimate spot has a vintage Latin vibe with handmade rum cocktails, tastings and spirit education. A low-key patio welcomes cigar smokers. Patrons pay a $20 membership fee that’s good for a year.
Clayton’s Public House
541 S. Spring St., claytonspublichouse.com
This modern British pub has plenty of ales and lagers. It also has a sophisticated cocktail menu with plenty of whiskey and gin options.
Continental Club
116 W. Fourth St., circa93.com
This modern, upscale speakeasy whips up chic, old-school cocktails. Try the Perfect Manhattan and dress to impress.
Faith and Flower
705 W. Ninth St., faithandflowerla.com
This glamorous South Park restaurant sports a dazzling cocktail lounge serving both vintage and modern concoctions. Standouts include the milk punch with Cognac, bourbon, rum and absinthe.
Gallery Bar and Cognac Room
506 S. Grand Ave., millenniumhotels.com
There’s an old-world elegance at this historic Biltmore Hotel bar that boasts a storied history (the Black Dahlia was last seen here), veteran bartenders and a romantic setting.
Lovesong Bar
446 S. Main St., theregenttheater.com
A vintage-inspired spot next to The Regent theater serves handmade cocktails that are great to sip before a show. There’s usually vinyl playing.
Mezcalero
510 S. Broadway, mezcalerodtla.com
Mezcalero has become a neighborhood favorite in the Historic Core on the strength of its mezcal- and tequila-based cocktails, the menu of modern Mexican eats, and a laid-back vibe.
Miro
888 Wilshire Blvd., mirorestaurant.com
Head to the basement of Miro restaurant, which boasts a cozy brick and leather couch-filled space called the Whiskey Room. They offer 390 varieties. Yes, the number is correct.
Pattern Bar
100 W. Ninth St., patternbar.com
At this Fashion District spot, cocktails are named after famous designers (Valentino, Lagerfeld and Chanel). There are DJs.
Rudolph’s Bar and Tea
416 W. Eighth St., freehandhotels.com/los-angeles
The ground floor of the Freehand Hotel holds this cozy bar wrapped in lots of warm wood and tiles. The unique cocktail menu focuses on tea as a main flavoring.
Seven Grand
515 W. Seventh St., sevengrandbars.com.
Behind the hand-carved walnut bar, more than 120 whiskeys are displayed. The masculine space touts plaid carpets, taxidermy and pool tables.
Spire 73
900 Wilshire, dtla.intercontinental.com
Billed as the tallest rooftop bar in the country, Spire 73 at the Wilshire Grand Center lets you enjoy cocktails and bites while looking out over the entire city.
Streamliner
800 N. Alameda St., thestreamlinerbar.com
The small but potent spot at Union Station offers drinks fast, in case you need to catch a train.
The Varnish
118 E. Sixth St., pouringwithheart.com
A nondescript brown door at the back of Cole’s opens to a bygone world of vested bartenders who take their craft seriously. It’s dark, intimate and conducive to drinking. Ask for the bartender’s choice.
The Wolves
519 S. Spring St., thewolvesdlta.com
This recent addition to the Historic Core features drinks as ornate and complex as the space’s interior design. With a collection of house-made juices and cordials, drinks range from yuzu sours to a gin and vermouth-infused tea for four.
LOUNGES
Bar Jackalope
515 W. Seventh St., pouringwithheart.com
Inside Seven Grand bar is this hidden Japanese-inspired whiskey tasting lounge and sipping library. Ring a bell near the restrooms and you can enter if there’s room — it only seats 18.
Blue J Bar & Lounge
333 S. Alameda St., bluejlounge.com
Tucked into the ground floor of the Little Tokyo Galleria, Blue J offers cocktails and dancing in a sleek space with room for groups and plenty of themed music nights.
Broadway Bar
830 S. Broadway, pouringwithheart.com
A vintage-inspired space with a 50-foot circular bar, tiered lounge and a location that lures concertgoers from the Orpheum Theatre next door.
The Edison
108 W. Second St., edisondowntown.com
A former power plant-turned-cocktail lounge, entertainment here runs the gamut from eclectic bands to Gothic acrobats. The stunning interior retains many of the architectural and mechanical artifacts of its former life. Dress nicely.
The Falls
626 S. Spring St., thefallslounge.com
This vintage-glam spot has a right-on mix of great bartenders, good DJs, an eclectic crowd and chic ambiance.
General Lee’s
475 Gin Ling Way
Sip a craft cocktail in this dark, old-school spot steeped in history. Located in Chinatown, it’s got a bar, a DJ downstairs and a lounge upstairs.
Las Perlas
107 E. Sixth St., pouringwithheart.com
They’ve got a fabulous selection of tequila and mezcal, and intriguing cocktails made with syrups, Mexican herbs, fruit and spices. It’s perfectly dim for your journey down the rabbit hole.
Little Easy
216 W. Fifth St., littleeasybar.com
Located in the Alexandria Hotel, this bar feels like you’re stepping into a New Orleans courtyard complete with fountain, porch swing, ornate wrought iron, French doors and live music.
Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge
800 W. Olympic Blvd., bowlluckystrike.com
This L.A. Live outpost makes bowling shoes cool with fancy cocktails, stylish decor, a lounge and a dress code.
Melody Lounge
939 N. Hill St.
Dozens of overhead lanterns set the mood at this chill Chinatown hangout where you can listen to vinyl while enjoying the great craft beer selection.
Onyx Restaurant, Lounge & Bar
118 W. Fifth St., onyxloungela.com
A candlelit lounge in the Security Lofts building serves crafty cocktails, punches to share and a long list of vintage drinks.
Rhythm Room
206 W. Sixth St. or facebook.com/rhythmroomla
A long-defunct underground bar has been given new life, with plentiful seating, games, live music and lots of drinks.
Shoo, Shoo Baby
717 W. Seventh St., shooshoobabyla.com
The bar on a busy stretch of Seventh Street has retro decor, a diverse food menu and flexible seating for groups of all sizes.
Suede Bar & Lounge
404 S. Figueroa St., suedebarla.com
This petite bar and lounge on the first floor of the Bonaventure Hotel features a red-hued decor, a DJ and cigar smoking on the patio. Happy hour is popular.
GAY BARS
Precinct
357 S. Broadway, precinctdtla.com
A cop-meets-rock-and-roll theme marks this nightclub spanning 8,500 square feet inside a century-old brick building. There’s a stage, dance floor, large bar and a patio overlooking Broadway.
Redline
131 E. Sixth St., redlinedtla.com
A cozy, diverse spot in the Historic Core with a nice happy hour.
SPORTS BARS
Gamez DTLA
500 S. Spring St., gamezdtla.com
A chill spot to catch a game (including UFC) with great drink prices and happy hour.
Nirvana Sports Bar & Grill
314 E. First St.
A casual Little Tokyo spot with plenty of flat screens, a projector showing games, happy hour and karaoke.
Tom’s Urban
1011 S. Figueroa St., tomsurban.com
Visitors to L.A. Live can catch the game on any of the 80 screens and sip a signature margarita.
WINE BARS
Bacaro
2308 S. Union St., bacarola.com
There’s a jovial vibe at this USC-adjacent spot and lots of wine talk at the communal table.
Garçons de Cafe
541 S. Spring St., garcons-de-cafe.com
A beautiful French wine bar and retail shop where you can indulge. There are wine flights and delectable fromage and charcuterie.
Mignon
128 E. Sixth St., mignonla.com
Cozy and intimate, this lovely wine bar and bistro seats about 20. Pull up a stool and sample the two dozen or so small-production European wines.
Oriel
1135 N. Alameda St., orielchinatown.com
This Chinatown wine bar offers French food, a variety of vintages, and an intimate atmosphere away from the bustle of the nearby Metro station.
Overflow
210 W. Fifth St.
A cozy spot with art-strewn walls, good wine, meat and cheese plates, and live music.
Pour Haus Wine Bar
1820 Industrial St., pourhauswinebar.com
An Arts District gem with affordable wines by the glass, tasty snacks and a garden patio with comfy sofas and board games.
CRAFT BEER/PUBS
Angel City Brewery
216 S. Alameda St., angelcitybrewery.com
This century-old warehouse now features a bar and beer garden with half a dozen craft brews on tap. There are darts and cornhole, as well as occasional live music. Food trucks provide sustenance.
Arts District Brewing
828 Traction Ave., artsdistrictbrewing.com
A massive craft brewpub with nine original beers, a wraparound bar, a patio and games including darts, Skeeball and life-size Jenga.
Beelman’s
600 S. Spring St., beelmanspub.com
Enjoy a pint and a plate of oysters at this Euro-inspired bar and eatery. Beelman’s has a large sidewalk patio and plenty of unique cocktails.
Boomtown Brewery
700 Jackson St., boomtownbrew.com
This Arts District brewery features standout craft beers in a variety of styles, served in a beautiful old warehouse with games and food trucks.
Casey’s Irish Pub
613 S. Grand Ave., pouringwithheart.com
Venture into Downtown’s favorite Irish pub. Cozy up to the mahogany bar or take a pint out to the covered patio. There’s also pool, ping-pong and darts.
Dublin’s
815 W. Seventh St., dublinson7th.com
This Irish pub is lined with more than a dozen televisions, and is always packed with fans during sports games. The spacious restaurant and solid menu of bar food keeps it welcoming.
Far Bar
347 E. First St., farbarla.com
This Little Tokyo craft beer hub has nearly 30 taps dedicated to great brews. Tucked behind the Chop Suey Café, the brick-walled patio strung with twinkling lights can be accessed through a narrow alleyway.
Imperial Western
800 N. Alameda St., imperialwestern.com
This massive brewery inside Union Station is a beer-lover’s dream. Drafts range from dark and heavy Belgian-style ales to a “Union Station pale lager” and plenty of India Pale Ales. Also be sure to check out their $5 beer list.
Library Bar
630 W. Sixth St., librarybarla.com
It may be tricked out like a cozy library, but the only thing you’ll be checking out here is the selection of craft beers, a smart wine list and some solid eats.
Little Bear
1855 Industrial St., littlebearla.com
This gastropub in the Arts District has a wide selection of Belgian imports that pair well with a juicy burger and crispy fries.
Los Angeles Biergarten
750 S. Broadway, labiergarten.com
Located on the ground floor of the Chapman Building, you’ll find 100 draft beers, cocktails and eats with a Bavarian feel.
Mega Bodega
1001 S. Broadway, megabodega.la
Take your pick from 12 taps of craft beer, wines and craft ciders. Plus they have good coffee.
Mumford Brewing
416 Boyd St., mumfordbrewing.com
A dozen beers are brewed onsite, including a variety of IPAs, a dubbel and saison options. Check out the curbside pick-up — they’ll fill your growler and bring it to your car.
Peking Tavern
806 S. Spring St., tooguapo.com
This basement bar will have your head spinning if you aren’t careful. Peking’s specialty cocktails are made with a strong Chinese distillate called baijiu. Load up on the tasty Beijing street food.
Public School 213
612 S. Flower St., psontap.com
Get your education in the art of food and beer. The gourmet bar menu includes lamb burgers, short rib tacos, artisan cheeses and more. Plus they’ve got darts.
Spring St. Bar
626 S. Spring St., springstla.com
Suspender-wearing barkeeps at this beer-centric pub pour from 26 brews on tap. There are yummy gourmet eats, too.
Weiland Brewery Underground
505 S. Flower St.
Located underground in the City National Bank mall, visitors will find a nice selection of craft beers, more than 100 wines and big screen TVs. Happy hour is popular.
Wurstküche
800 E. Third St., wurstkuche.com
Twenty-four imported beers on tap, exotic grilled sausages and communal tables make for a lively scene.
Yardhouse
800 W. Olympic Blvd., yardhouse.com
Located at L.A. Live, Yardhouse has a mind-boggling 138 beers on tap. It’s an ideal spot to gather before a game at Staples Center.
NEIGHBORHOOD JOINTS
Clifton’s Republic
648 S. Broadway, cliftonsla.com
This vintage cafeteria holds three bars: the Monarch bar offers a collection of California-inspired cocktails (and more than a dozen draft beers); the Gothic Bar upstairs features an ornate church altar and soaring arches, creative cocktails and live entertainment including burlesque; and the Pacific Seas is a tiki-themed room with an assortment of craft cocktails.
Cole’s
118 E. Sixth St., pouringwithheart.com
It’s still home to the famed French dip sandwich, but the historic Cole’s also serves as a modern saloon that makes excellent whiskey drinks and throwback cocktails.
Crane’s Bar
810 S. Spring St.
Down a flight of steps and inside a bank vault entrance is this quaint watering hole catering to locals. It’s a casual spot to relax with a beer or shot of tequila.
Down & Out
501 S. Spring St., downandoutbar.com
On the ground floor of the Alexandria Hotel, this dive bar sports celebrity mug shots on the walls. Games are usually on TV, and there are copious drink specials, bands and DJs.
EightyTwo
707 E. Fourth Pl., eightytwo.la
It’s a bar. It’s an arcade. It’s a barcade! Drink and dance the night away, play some Street Fighter or pinball, and grab food from the trucks parked outside.
Everson Royce Bar
1936 E. Seventh St., erbla.com
This beautiful Arts District bar features a lovely patio, ample parking, vintages by the glass or bottle, a sprawling cocktail program and tasty eats.
Golden Gopher
417 W. Eighth St., pouringwithheart.com
Exposed brick walls, chandeliers and golden gopher lamps augment a rocking jukebox and a cozy patio at this longtime hangout.
Hank’s Bar
840 S. Grand Ave., (213) 623-7718
This longtime dive bars has free popcorn, a great jukebox and stiff drinks that won’t break the bank.
King Eddy Saloon
131 E. Fifth St., kingeddysaloon.com
This holdout neighborhood dive, which opened in 1933, has been updated to include some new craft brew options. The clientele is mixed and the prices are cheap.
La Cita
336 S. Hill St., lacitabar.com
This Mexican ranchero bar draws just about every demographic. Booze is cheap, lighting is dim, DJs rock and the covered patio is a gem.
The Mermaid
428 E. Second St., themermaidla.com
Located inside Honda Plaza, this tiny space features bold cocktails and a solid tap list. The nautical theme isn’t overwhelming, but try drinks like the Mermaiden Voyage. The kitchen also turns out tasty small bites for when you want to hang out at a local establishment.
Redwood Bar and Grill
316 W. Second St., theredwoodbar.com
This maritime-inspired tavern is decked out with fishing nets, weathered wooden planks and the stumps of dock timbers. There are frequently live and loud rock bands.
Resident
428 S. Hewitt St., residentdtla.com
An Arts District oasis, Resident is a hybrid bar, beer garden and music venue. A vintage trailer on the patio serves drinks, and eats are provided by food trucks.
Tony’s Saloon
2017 E. Seventh St., pouringwithheart.com
There’s a casual, Prohibition-era charm at this Arts District locale. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails, muscular drinks, pool, ping-pong and darts.
Wendell
656 S. Main St., wendellbardtla.com
Beyond the red neon sign is a relaxed hangout with a jukebox, about a dozen beers on tap, dark wood and plenty of neighborhood folk.
Wolf & Crane
366 E. Second St., wolfandcranebar.com
East meets West at this intimate Little Tokyo haunt, where the house special is a can of Sapporo and a shot of Johnnie Walker Red. The Japanese bar snacks rock and DJs spin.
LIVE MUSIC
Blue Whale
123 Astronaut E. S. Onizuka St., #301, bluewhalemusic.com
A hidden gem in Little Tokyo’s Weller Court, this jazz bar is intimate and chill.
Conga Room
800 W. Olympic Blvd., congaroom.com
Located at L.A. Live, the Conga Room offers salsa dancing, three bars, and top-notch Latin bands.
Escondite
410 Boyd St., theescondite.com
Think of this place as a sort of burger speakeasy. There’s a rustic bar serving beer and handmade drinks. There is live music every night of the week. No cover. Lot parking available.
Five Star Bar
267 S. Main St., fivestarbardtla.com
Art, music, burgers and cheap beer. It’s the kind of no-frills dive you’ll wanna get lost in for a few hours. Cash only.
Grand Star
943 N. Broadway, grandstarjazzclub.com
This vintage Chinatown hangout serves wicked rum drinks and plenty of kitsch. There’s lively karaoke and a lineup of jazz, hip-hop and R&B.
Ham & Eggs Tavern
433 W. Eighth St., hamandeggstavern.com
This two-room locals’ haven serves a selection of beer and wine stronger than the divey look suggests. On weekends, squeeze into the narrow back room where rock bands, DJs and singer-songwriter types play on a tiny stage.
Lexington
129 E. Third St., thelexingtonbar.com
A small, dark haven with affordable pitchers of beer, chalkboard walls and murals. There is live music, as well as open mic and comedy nights.
Microsoft Theater
777 Chick Hearn Court, microsofttheater.com
This L.A. Live venue boasts the largest stage in Southern California, as well as a 7,100-seat configuration in which no seat is further than 220 feet from the action. It hosts concerts, comedy acts, awards shows and TV specials.
Moroccan Lounge
901 E. First St, themoroccan.com
The Arts District joint is one of Downtown’s most intimate and unique performance venues. Enjoy a mix of local and some touring national bands.
Mrs. Fish
448 S. Hill St., mrsfish.com
This upscale bar/restaurant and rock venue features a 5,500-gallon fish tank. There are three levels for lounging, drinking and listening to live music.
Orpheum Theatre
842 S. Broadway, laorpheum.com
The 2,000-seat former vaudeville house has been restored with modern amenities. The Orpheum hosts touring bands and more.
Taix’s 321 Lounge
1911 Sunset Blvd., taixfrench.com
There are a lot of retro lounges out there, but this is the real thing: a dark, cozy den with sofas, tight tables, and a stage that’s for indie bands and comedians.
Teragram Ballroom
1234 W. Seventh St., teragramballroom.com
The City West spot has some of the best acoustics and sight lines in Downtown, as well as a nonstop roster of excellent local and touring rock and indie bands.
The Novo
800 W. Olympic Blvd., thenovodtla.com
This venue at L.A. Live seats 2,300, with some of the best acoustics in town. Enjoy a dizzying array of touring acts.
The Regent
448 S. Main St., theregenttheater.com
Operated by Spaceland Productions, this space draws some of the top touring rock bands and also has plenty of dance nights.
The Smell
247 S. Main St., thesmell.org
Located in an alley, The Smell is a friendly, all-ages refuge. It’s tight, sweaty, raw and punk rock. Tickets are generally $5. No alcohol.
Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, acehotel.com
Part of the chic Ace Hotel, this restored movie palace features a three-story grand lobby, an ornate open balcony and vaulted ceiling. The venue hosts concerts, film and special events; the Upstairs bar features a slate of musical acts.
DANCING/CLUBS
Belasco Theatre
1050 S. Hill St., thebelasco.com
Inside the Belasco Theatre is a vast event space and dance club. The calendar of musical acts draws big crowds.
The Crossing
200 S. Hill St., thecrossingla.com
Live music, DJs, dancing and comedy against a sultry black and red backdrop.
Exchange LA
618 S. Spring St., exchangela.com
Built in 1930, this former stock exchange is now in its second incarnation as a nightclub that draws big-name EDM DJs.
The Lash
117 Winston St., thelashsocial.com
An artsy bar-nightclub-performance space with a European vibe. Decor is black and white, concrete with broken subway tiles, cracked glass and Russian neon. Music runs the gamut and so does the crowd.
The Reserve
650 S. Spring St., thelareserve.com
This massive lounge and dance floor is built into a 1924 bank vault. Weekdays bring a mellow vibe with jazz and live music, while weekends are off the hook with DJs and dancing.
ENTERTAINMENT
MOVIES
Alamo Drafthouse
700 W. Seventh St., drafthouse.com/losangeles.
Want to eat and drink while catching a blockbuster or independent film? This is the spot. Along with its multiplex element, check out the arcade, bar, and video rental store. Just be sure to follow the strict no talking or texting rule, or your will get thrown out.
Downtown Independent
251 S. Main St., downtownindependent.com
This event and film venue has a lineup of cult movies, foreign flicks and critical darlings. Keep an eye out for film festival offerings. There’s beer and wine, too.
IMAX Theater
700 Exposition Park Drive, californiasciencecenter.org
This state-of-the-art theater offers family-friendly fare that usually ties in to exhibits at the Science Center. The seven-story screen is the largest in Los Angeles. Open daily.
Pershing Square Friday Night Flicks
532 S. Olive St., laparks.org
Bring a picnic basket, lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy a film projected on a 40-by-20-foot inflatable screen in the park. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome. The curtain goes up at 8 p.m. and the series runs from July through August.
REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater)
631 W. Second St., redcat.org
In addition to its regular schedule of concerts, live theater and speakers, REDCAT hosts cutting-edge and experimental films, often on Monday evenings. Each May there’s a children’s international film festival.
Regal Cinemas
1000 W. Olympic Blvd., regmovies.com
⎬This 14-screen complex is Downtown’s biggest movie destination. The state-of-the-art theaters are on the western edge of L.A. Live.
Rooftop Cinema Club
Level DTLA, 888 S. Olive St., rooftopcinemaclub.com/los-angeles
This fun series takes place on the outdoor pool deck of an apartment complex. There are big-name films and headsets that send the sound right into your earholes.
FUN & GAMES
Escape IQ
1135 E. Fifth St., escapeiq.com
In this escape room you have one hour to solve the puzzles, find clues and free yourself.
Escape Room L.A.
120 E. Eighth St., escaperoomla.com
Downtown’s largest escape room has five different games. As usual, you have an hour to solve the clues and get out.
L.A. Gun Club
1375 E. Sixth St., thelosangelesgunclub.com
Choose your target (zombies, creepy attackers, etc.), select your weapon and fire. Since 1989, this indoor shooting range in the Arts District has attracted a diverse crowd.
Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge
800 W. Olympic Blvd., bowlluckystrike.com
This L.A. Live outpost makes bowling shoes cool with fancy cocktails, stylish decor, a lounge and a dress code.
Skyspace and Skyslide
633 W. Fifth St., skyspace-la.com
This attraction is perched 1,000 feet above the ground in U.S. Bank Tower. There are two decks, 360-degree views, and the famous Skyslide — a 45-foot long outdoor glass slide that glides from the 70th to the 69th floor.
SPiN Standard
550 S. Flower St., losangeles.wearespin.com
Get your drink and your game on at this quirky ping-pong social club in the Standard Hotel. There are 11 tables, three bars, a cocktail menu and food truck-inspired grub.
Two Bit Circus
634 Mateo St., twobitcircus.com
The recently opened Arts District space bills itself as a “micro-amusement park.” There is a collection of jaw-dropping virtual reality games, and some arcade classics. Check out the robot bartender!
X Lanes
333 Alameda St., xlanesla.com
This Little Tokyo fun zone has 24 LED-lit bowling lanes (including eight private lanes), VIP lounges, a sports bar, restaurant, arcade, karaoke and billiards.