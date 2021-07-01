Chinatown: 739; Little Tokyo: 403; Los Feliz: 1,069; Silverlake: 3,225; South Park: 7,393; Wilshire Center: 5,654
Total confirmed cases in DTLA: 4,131
Total deaths in DTLA: 52
Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,248,128
Total deaths in LA County: 24,455
Officials are concerned about the arrival of the Delta variant in Los Angeles County residents after dropping the mask mandate June 15. The highly transmissible variant originated in India and has since caused massive outbreaks in the subcontinent, the United Kingdom and other countries across the globe. LA County officials reported 64 cases of the Delta variant from late April to early June, many of which were recorded in the last few weeks. Officials urged caution for unvaccinated residents, advising them to wear two masks, wear higher-quality masks or get vaccinated.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the eviction moratorium through the end of September. The moratorium — which bars landlords from evicting tenants who cannot pay rent because of financial burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — was set to expire on June 30. The motion also protects against commercial evictions. It also protects tenants from a myriad of other evictions, such as no-fault evictions and evictions for unauthorized occupants and pets. Tenants and property owners can apply for rent relief through the state rental assistance program. Very few have actually applied for the $2.6 billion program, which has been criticized for its terribly slow rollout.
The Los Angeles Police Commission entertained the notion of mandating officers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. LAPD and many of the public safety agencies across California have lower vaccination rates than the general public. According to the Los Angeles Times, only about 52% of LAPD officers received at least one dose compared to 64% of the Los Angeles residents 16 and older. According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, 65% of LAPD personnel have received vaccinations or have some natural antibodies to protect themselves; however, he is still greatly concerned for the safety of his officers because of the new variants of COVID-19. The commission is still waiting for a report on the possibility and legality of this request.
—Compiled by staff writer Matthew Rodriguez