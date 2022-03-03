Yoshio “Yosh” Nakamura once braved gunfire in the name of the American flag as a World War II veteran. Last July, he was given the opportunity to sign a flag as a hero and a survivor of a mass incarceration experience.
“I was very, very touched,” said Nakamura, 96, of Whittier, who served on the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a segregated Japanese American unit during WWII known today as the most highly decorated unit for its size and length of service in U.S. military history. While he fought for freedom in France and Italy, his family was incarcerated at Gila River, a U.S. wartime camp in Arizona.
Nakamura’s signature is one of many on the 48-star flag that was donated to the Japanese American Natural Museum (JANM) in Little Tokyo on Feb. 19 — the 80th anniversary of the start of the WWII incarceration of Japanese Americans.
On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 authorizing the forced removal and incarceration of about 120,000 Japanese Americans from the West Coast in the name of national security after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. The government feared that Japanese American friends and neighbors were spies who needed to be imprisoned.
American citizens were forcibly removed from their homes without due process and incarcerated first at converted racetracks and other public facilities, then in desolate camps surrounded by barbed wire.
To mark the somber anniversary, camp survivors added their signatures on an unusual canvas — a 48-star American flag — as part of a commemorative project to shine the light on this chapter of American history.
Feb. 19, a group of about 30 survivors gathered in front of the Little Tokyo museum to locate their signatures on the flag, make last-minute signatures, and take photos together as a dwindling class. Most survivors are in their 80s and 90s, the last of a generation who experienced the incarceration.
“Because I am an incarceree, it was like writing down my experience,” Nakamura said about signing the flag. He touched his blue hat emblazoned with a 442nd RCT logo. “I feel really privileged to be here today.”
Santa Clara County Judge Johnny Gogo spearheaded the flag signing project to honor the Japanese American survivors.
“It’s so important to share these lessons with our future generations, because from generation to generation, we do tend to forget the lessons of history,” said Gogo, 53.
It started out as a project with a singular dream: to get enough signatures for one flag to donate to the Japanese American Museum of San Jose, the city Gogo calls home. Then the project mushroomed — more and more survivors wanted to sign the flag. What started out as an idea to fill one flag grew into a national educational tour now with over 1,000 signatures filling five flags.
Of the five signed flags, the one donated to JANM is the largest, Gogo said. The 48-star flag was a deliberate choice. It was this version of the flag that Japanese Americans saw flying at their camps and the same version that WWII soldiers hoisted on battlefields.
Harumi “Bacon” Sakatani, a Korean War veteran, signed his name on one of the flag’s 48 stars, reserved for individuals who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Sakatani was 12 years old living in El Monte when his family received the orders to report to the Pomona Assembly Center — the Fairplex today — one of 15 sites that provided temporary housing until the U.S. government built permanent facilities inland. For the Sakatani Family that meant the Heart Mountain War Relocation Center in Wyoming, where they were incarcerated for three years.
“We obeyed and did as we were told to do,” said Sakatani, 92.
At Heart Mountain, Sakatani found a beacon of light in the Boy Scouts, established at camp to lift the spirits of teens grappling with the loss of normalcy. At the Little Tokyo event, Sakatani was invited to fold the signed flag into the traditional triangle, an unexpected honor that turned his eyes into oceans.
He performed the flag-folding ceremony with his friend, George Iseri, while survivors shouted words of encouragement and the occasional joke, “Don’t mess up, Bacon!”
“I wish we had rehearsed it beforehand,” Sakatani said.
The American flag is a symbol of courage and triumph over adversity. With the signatures, it becomes a priceless work of art and a historical record of the lives affected by wartime hysteria and racism.
“Each signatory has a story to tell, and it’s part of the fabric of memory that is critical to ensuring that this dark chapter of history is not forgotten,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of JANM.
The signed flag traveled across California and to Hawaii and Utah, Gogo said. It also traveled to many of the WWII camps.
There are 10 main WWII camps: Gila River and Poston in Arizona; Amache in Colorado; Heart Mountain in Wyoming; Jerome and Rohwer in Arkansas; Manzanar and Tule Lake in California; Minidoka in Idaho; and Topaz in Utah.
George Takei, of “Star Trek,” signed the flag in Los Angeles. Before playing the original Hikaru Sulu on the iconic television series, Takei was a child imprisoned at Rohwer.
Shigeru “Shig” Yabu, 89, signed the flag at Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo, where he served as a longtime executive director. Alongside his signature, Yabu drew the outline of Wyoming’s Heart Mountain, a peak that served as the backdrop to his childhood incarceration experience. He also drew a picture of the magpie bird he befriended at Heart Mountain and immortalized in his 2007 children’s book, “Hello Maggie!” The book was illustrated by longtime Walt Disney animator Willie Ito, 87, who also signed the flag with the Disney flourish of circles dotting each “I” in his name.
For Japanese Americans, camp stories about Boy Scouts and pet birds are one of the few positive parts of an otherwise traumatic experience. For a long time, these endearing stories were the only ones told from the incarceration experience — like a cloak over a gaping wound. During WWII, Japanese American families brought what they could carry to the camps and lived in hastily built barracks. At the end of the war, they were given back their freedom, but nothing else.
The Sakatani family returned to the West Coast but could find nowhere to live. For a while they lived in a tent before finding a farm in Pomona to live and work.
“My parents almost lost everything when we left, so now we had to start all over with nothing,” Sakatani said. “It was a great struggle, an area we do not want to talk about, as it was so bad and embarrassing on how we survived.”
In 1988, lawmakers passed the Civil Liberties Act and offered an apology and monetary compensation to Japanese American survivors.
“I had great faith that the country would see the incarceration as a mistake,” Nakamura said.
In its new home at JANM, the signed flag will become a part of a new exhibit that tells the stories of the incarceration, Burroughs said.
The other signed flags were donated to the Japanese American Museum of San Jose and the Fred T. Korematsu Institute in San Francisco. Gogo will donate another signed flag on March 28 to the Japanese American Museum of Oregon. The last signed flag will likely travel with a photographic exhibit about the WWII incarceration.
Eighty years later, survivors are still telling their stories. The signed flag is like a yearbook chronicling their experiences.
“If you look at any history book, there is very little about the internment camps,” Yabu said at the event. “I think education is so important.”