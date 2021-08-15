When news came that new Cruzados music was ready to drop, it was greeted with enthusiasm. “She’s Automatic” is the first studio album from the band since 1987’s “After Dark” and only the third proper Cruzados album overall.
A mythic quality has accrued around the Cruzados story over the years since the band emerged from the remnants of the Plugz, wowed LA club audiences, slept on couches, and played up and down the East Coast for a year before Clive Davis signed them to Arista. Classic rock ’n’ roll stories of egos, excess and an inevitable crash have threatened to obscure the band’s creative achievements, but their smartly crafted, influential music has endured. That’s what bassist/co-founder Tony Marsico wants people to remember. And that’s the legacy he hopes to build on with “She’s Automatic,” a ballsy stomper of a good time with guests such as Dave Alvin, Steve Berlin and David Hidalgo from Los Lobos, John Doe, Aerosmith keyboardist Buck Johnson, and Muffs organist Melanie Vammen that’s dedicated to the memories of Cruzados drummer Charlie “Chalo” Quintana and guitarist Marshall Rohner.
Marsico is the only original member in the new lineup of the Cruzados. The other four musicians — frontman Ron Young, drummer Rob Klonel, and guitarists Loren Molinare and Mark Tremalgia — all have ties to the Little Caesar, another survivor of that fabled ’80s era. Which begs the question: Is “She’s Automatic” about reviving the Cruzados, or the spirit of the ’80s LA rock scene that produced the Cruzados, Little Caesar, the Blasters, Los Lobos, X, Lone Justice, Dwight Yoakam and the Beat Farmers, among others?
“A little of both,” Marsico said during a recent phone call. “The Little Caesar guys were our best pals back in the Cruzados days; we came up in LA together. I needed guys I could relate to. … People that knew the same things and were familiar with the scene back then. That’s why Little Caesar was brought into the fold, and musically, they’re all really good players. (Laughs) It’s kind of bringing back my youth.”
Sometimes literally: Marsico calls raucous opener “On the Tilt a Whirl” a “throwback memory” to summertime circus rides, parties and girl-chasing from his Philadelphia childhood. Young’s dynamic belting style magnifies the grit in Marsico’s urgent rocker “Across This Ghost Town” (“Heard about the saints and the sinners tryin’ to strike it rich/ Livin’ in the devil’s playground found dead in a ditch”), blues-slicked stompers “Son of the Blues” (co-written with Barry Goldberg) and “Long Black Car” (co-written with Rick Vito). The bittersweet harmonies and pedal steel-brushed melody of “Sad Sadie” nod to the early Cruzados sound, but Marsico acknowledges he’s taken them in a bluesier direction. ZZ Top was “absolutely” an influence — just as it always was.
“We spent a lot of time in Texas, and that whole Texas vibe was our thing in the ’80s. It was more than us just wearing the bolo ties and the hats; we loved the music — ZZ Top and Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan. … Our sound was pretty much a Southwestern sound, but I’ve always loved the blues and I’ve been playing blues for 30 years since then with different people,” he said. “I really wanted to bring out more of that in my music and songwriting.”
Last year’s pandemic shutdown motivated him to finally “get off my (butt) and write some music. I got fed up with sitting around the house, doing nothing, and I really got bummed out about politics, the world, people dying.”
Many LA musicians have found their way from punk to country and roots music, and some from there to lounge and exotica. Marsico traveled almost the opposite direction: He started in jazz, then dove into punk and rock before becoming a go-to bassist for the likes of Bob Dylan, Marianne Faithfull, Matthew Sweet and Neil Young — all while continuing to play jazz on the side with Martini Kings, the band he formed in the early ’80s with his brother Frank.
“I love every kind of music. My brother was a jazz guy — extremely talented, like a child prodigy — and I was the f-up that he would teach and try to drag along to gigs,” Marsico recalled with a chuckle. “He took me to see all the jazz greats in Philly; it never came naturally to me, but I loved it. Then, oddly enough, he took me to see the Ramones around 1977-’78 in New York, and I went, ‘Whoa, I love jazz, but this is what I want to do.’ That just flipped my whole world upside down. Two years later, I moved to LA.”
Tito Larriva and Chalo Quintana soon pulled him into the Plugz fold (“We became like family”), which eventually begat the Cruzados. LA’s rock, blues and swing scenes were jumping hard; talking about them now, it sounds like Marsico’s describing a different world.
“The Plugz were punk rock, but we could bring in Los Lobos to open a show. … You could mix the genres back then. That was what was great about LA When Dwight Yoakam rolled into town, I remember thinking, ‘If this guy isn’t gonna be huge, I don’t know who is.’ It didn’t matter that his music was so different from the punk scene. The Blasters, X, Dwight, Los Lobos — all those bands went together even though every one of them were quite different. …
“I was always a band guy from the get-go, but sometimes the band guy situation gets a little lean, so I became a session man, a freelance guy, whatever you want to call it. I went where the work was for me. I don’t have any regrets.”
He’s no slouch at the hustle necessary to keep gigs lined up, and he’s written two books about his experiences as a professional musician. If success is defined by loving your work, and doing it long enough that you get to continue doing it with colleagues you respect and care about, then Marsico is a successful man. He says they’re mapping a monthlong European Cruzados tour, and Friday, Aug. 20, they headline a release show at the Redwood Bar (where, per the venue, “all COVID protocols are in place”).
“Tito (Larriva), who’s in Austin, has his own band going, and he does great. But I miss my brothers in the band. It’s sad, but you’ve gotta plow on, and I think they would want me to,” he said, referencing Marshall Rohner’s “tragic” loss in 2005 and Quintana’s death from emphysema in 2018. “I hear from Charlie’s family, and they’re happy I’m doing this; they know none of this is possible if those guys didn’t pave the way. …
“I have nothing but praise for those guys. I’m lucky to get these other guys to come onboard and bring this thing back to life that I never felt went out properly,” he added. “I hated how we took a backseat to drugs and problems. I thank them for helping me get back on my feet again. The goal is to get rocking and get out there and get the hell out of the house. I just want to play music and have a good time with my buddies.”
Release party for “She’s Automatic” w/Cruzados plus Groovy Rednecks and Hollywood Sinkhole
WHEN: Doors open at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
WHERE: Redwood Bar, 316 W. Second Street, Downtown LA
COST: $10
INFO: 213-652-4444. cruzadosband.com, theredwoodbar.com
CAPTION
Cruzados bassist/co-founder Tony Marsico (Submitted photo)