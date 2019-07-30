A Push for a Later Last Call

The California legislature is considering allowing certain cities to let drinking spots stay open past 2 a.m. If approved, supporters say, the move could provide a financial stimulus to Downtown Los Angeles.
The latest effort to extend hours for bars, restaurants and nightclubs (but not liquor stores) to 4 a.m. comes from State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). Senate Bill 58 passed the State Senate in May and is now waiting to be considered by the Assembly’s Appropriations Committee. The legislature is in recess until Aug. 12.
SB58, sometimes referred to as the “Last Call Bill,” would allow nine cities, including Los Angeles, to extend the sale of alcohol to 4 a.m. Each city would be able to determine if it wants to push back closing times, and individual nightspots would have to apply for a license to stay open additional hours.
It’s been tried before, and a previous version of the bill, also from Wiener, was vetoed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018. If passed by the Assembly and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill would go into effect in January 2022.
Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, whose 53rd District covers much of Downtown Los Angeles, co-sponsored the bill. In a statement to Los Angeles Downtown News, he said SB58 would provide local control and said there could be benefits related to conventions, tourism and events that draw people to the city.
“This bill will support L.A. as we continue to compete as a world-class city, while growing our economy and increasing local revenues,” Santiago said.
The economic argument has been echoed by some Downtown bar proprietors. Cedd Moses, head of Pouring With Heart (formerly 213 Hospitality), which runs more than a half dozen bars in Downtown including Cole’s, Bar Clacson and Casey’s Irish Pub, said that a later last call would benefit not just bar owners, but also the local and state economy. He said that on a wider level, staying open later would allow Los Angeles to compete with cities that currently have later consumption hours, such as Las Vegas.
“For Downtown, a less restrictive cutoff time when people can leave at a more steady pace throughout the night would help temper the cluster you see now just after midnight,” Moses added.
The move could benefit a variety of businesses, from large hospitality groups to independent ventures, according to Elizabeth Peterson-Gower, a land-use consultant and co-owner of Clayton’s Public House in the Spring Arcade Building.
“From an owner’s perspective, I think it’s good for Downtown,” Peterson-Gower said. “It kind of puts us on the scale with world class downtowns. Is it something that my little restaurant will be able to utilize right away? I don’t know. It’s definitely going to help larger venues and hotels though.”
The Central City Association, a Downtown business advocacy and lobbying group, also supports a later last call. Jessica Lall, president and CEO of the group, told Los Angeles Downtown News that extending hours would help Downtown compete more with other tourist destinations, and would provide an economic benefit to the area.
Not everyone is a fan of the legislation. City Councilman Paul Koretz, whose Fifth District covers parts of the Westside and the San Fernando Valley, is an outspoken opponent of SB58, and has been trying to organize support against it since it passed the State Senate.
Koretz said there are concerns over public safety, adding that extended bar hours could result in more death and injury due to people drinking more and then driving while intoxicated.
“I also think the high costs of providing ambulance services, etc., will far outweigh the revenue and it would cost us more,” Koretz added.
Koretz did acknowledge a potential dilemma — if SB 58 is passed, Los Angeles could reject extending last call, but cities such as West Hollywood and Long Beach — also on the list of nine cities in the state — could allow bars to stay open later.
“Will it be safer for us to allow bars in L.A. to stay open later, or should we not have it and expose people to much longer trips to West Hollywood and Long Beach and possibly cause more danger?” Koretz asked. “It will be a hard call, from a public safety perspective. I don’t believe Los Angeles would pass it, unless we need to in order to offset Long Beach and West Hollywood.”
The rest of the City Council has been quiet on the issue. Councilman José Huizar, whose 14th District covers Downtown, said that different neighborhoods have different needs. If the city is interested in pursuing extended hours, Huizar said, local input would be needed.
“What I support is ensuring that before anything is decided, a robust dialogue takes place to see what is best for Downtown,” Huizar said in a statement.
If the state and the city approve a later last call, not every bar would take advantage of it right away. Peterson-Gower noted that for many smaller bars, staffing is a challenge, particularly in early morning hours. Some might eventually move to 4 a.m., but she doesn’t expect it will be unanimous across the Central City.