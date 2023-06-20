New data from the Downtown Center Business Improvement District’s “Q1 DTLA Market Report” has shown that the residential and hospitality/tourism markets have begun to replace the office market as drivers of future economic growth in DTLA.
The recent rises in interest rates coupled with the lasting impact of the pandemic, which upended the nature of work in much of Downtown’s office buildings, have sent the office sector into a state of flux while the neighborhood’s residential and tourism sectors have continued to enjoy a rebound over the past quarter.
“The amount of residential has exploded; the amount of hospitality, hotels and tourism has exploded; the amount of arts and culture, nightlife, dining, entertainment, retail, all of those sectors have exploded over the last 20 years of the Downtown renaissance,” DCBID Executive Director Nick Griffin said. “That’s created more of a balance in what Downtown is and who’s here. Now with shifts in the office sector, that trend, that evolution, has just been accelerated, but we see it as a continuum. We see it also as very healthy for the overall economic vitality and the social vitality of Downtown.”
The key statistics marked on DCBID’s market report was that Downtown had a 22.6% office vacancy rate, 92.9% residential occupancy rate and $151.79 year-to-date hotel revenue per available room in the first quarter. It also noted that the year-to-date hotel occupancy stands at 67.3%, more than 5% higher than the first quarter of 2022.
Griffin explained that no city should have a monoculture with an overreliance on the office sector, where “everyone leaves at 5 o’clock and it’s empty at night,” or the residential sector, creating a suburb. Instead, a city’s sectors should be balanced and interact to create a dynamic and resilient economic ecosystem and desirable social hub.
“That supports a really wide range of businesses,” Griffin said. “When you have residents, (they’re) going to grocery stores, going out to eat at night, using various services, that supports a whole range of local businesses. Then the office (workers,) they’re here during the day and they’re getting lunches, they’re getting their dry cleaning and they’re doing those kinds of things, that creates a bunch of business opportunities.
“With tourism, people are coming to the hotels, but they’re also … going out to restaurants, going to arts and culture, going to entertainment venues. So when you get all three of those sectors, all three of those markets growing at the same time, that’s when you get a really dynamic, vibrant Downtown. And I think that’s the direction that we’re very much moving in.”
DCBID’s first quarter report showed that Downtown’s hospitality and tourism market is nearing pre-pandemic levels, revealing that there are 9,945 current hotel rooms in the neighborhood with 1,815 under construction and 6,695 proposed. There are also 5,501 residential units under construction and 28,649 proposed. Despite concerns surrounding the office market, Silverstein Properties completed a $60 million renovation of the U.S. Bank Tower’s lobby and meeting floors while Waterbridge Capital paid $110 million for Union Bank Plaza.
Griffin explained that each of the three sectors and their activities are interlinked. For example, negative activity in the office market could mean that Class B and Class C office buildings become less desirable and are converted into residential spaces. This leads to an influx of new Downtown residents, increasing the need for retailers and restaurants, like Flor y Solera, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen.
“Adaptive reuse is really in Downtown’s DNA,” Griffin said. “The original adaptive reuse ordinance, which was passed in 1999, … spurred the creation of approximately 12,000 new residential units over the following 20 years in terms of conversions of old commercial buildings, and that equated to an increase in the population of about 20,000. … That was the major catalyst for Downtown’s renaissance.”
The DCBID report showcased a rich tapestry of new mixed-use, residential and hospitality projects in the works for Downtown, namely Brookfield’s 64-story residential tower Beaudry and Mitsui Fudosan’s 42-story luxury residential tower 8th & Figueroa, which Griffin described as “a great leap forward,” as well as Lightstone’s 727-room AC/Moxy Hotel.
“(The hotel) is also part of the city’s plan to reach 10,000 hotel rooms in walking distance to the convention center,” Griffin said. “That’s been a long-held goal of the city because that’s what enables the convention center then to lure the largest conventions. For years, we didn’t have enough convention center-serving hotel rooms. … Now they’re getting to enough hotel rooms, and that will make possible the convention center expansion plan, which AEG is ready to move forward on hopefully very soon to expand the convention center pretty significantly, by 50%.
“You can’t underestimate the importance of the regional connector, too. It’s three new stations in Downtown. It connects all four lines, so it connects Downtown to the region more fully. That is a project that’s obviously been in the works for a long time, … but it’s really important, really impactful.”
With an office market in retraction and a growing residential population that already exceeds 92,000, Downtown finds itself at a tipping point. The neighborhood remains LA’s largest office center, but it has also become a hub for entertainment and home to a burgeoning residential sector that the DTLA 2040 Plan predicts will double within the next two decades.
In 2026, the city will welcome the FIFA World Cup. In 2028, it’ll host the Summer Olympics. Looking to the future of LA and Downtown’s role in this upcoming chapter, Griffin hopes that the neighborhood will recognize and act upon the importance of placemaking and the essential role of parks, public spaces and streetscapes.
“Making Downtown a place that people want to be, whether they want to be here to work, to live, to visit, to go out at night, to go out dinner or to go to a concert, … that is something that cuts across all markets and is probably one of the most important ways that we as an organization and Downtown in general can improve and can assure its success going forward,” Griffin said. “We’re really focused on the renovation of Pershing Square. … We’re really focused on the Seventh Street improvement project, which is already underway. … We’re really focused on the regional connector.
“We think that making Downtown a beautiful, vibrant, appealing, welcoming and safe place is really key to our success and one of the biggest priorities for the day.”