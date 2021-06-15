LA Arial Rapid Transit has proposed the Community Access Program to the LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for local residents and businesses to use the urban gondola system from Union Station to Dodger Stadium.
The gondola system would take passengers from Union Station to Dodger Stadium in seven minutes. The first aerial transport system to come to LA, the gondola system will connect Union Station in Downtown LA to Dodger Stadium and surrounding communities like Elysian Park and the LA State Historic Park. The project is expected to be up and running by 2028.
LA Arial Rapid Transit, or LA ART, said this program would encourage people to use the zero-emission transit system for daily use and event days where the system will be prioritized for those attending stadium events. And daily use of the gondola system is projected to achieve the project’s goal of improving air quality and reducing existing emissions from vehicle trips during event days when the stadium is in use.
Stadiumgoers can bundle their stadium tickets with gondola system access and a time-window reservation on event days. When the stadium is not in use, community members in the LA ART vicinity can use the aerial gondola with an individual Metro fare or a Metro system access pass at no extra cost.
Community members encouraged LA ART to make this access program to increase transit access to those in the vicinity of the system and proposed route. The proposal also supports LA ART and Metro’s shared goal to improve connection to regional public transportation access by connecting LA ART to Union Station and the growing Metro transit system for the surrounding communities.
“Many of our residents live on a fixed income and rely on reduced Metro fares for transportation,” said Ines Gomez, president of William Mead Resident Advisory Council. “LA ART’s Community Access Program will help connect our residents and families to the regional public transit system.”
The proposed alignment for the LA ART system was announced last month. The gondola would travel north from Metro’s Union Station along Alameda Street to an intermediate LA ART station that would be within walking distance to Metro’s Chinatown L Line Station.
The gondola would then continue north to cross above North Broadway and along Bishops Road to Dodger Stadium.
“The Community Access Program would provide my family, neighbors and visitors with a quick and affordable alternative to travel to and from Union Station,” Chinatown resident Peter Cheong said. “LA ART will ensure that our community members can easily access Chinatown.”