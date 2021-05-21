The Black College Expo and the Los Angeles Urban League are hosting the 2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage, which organizers call an “uplifting cultural celebration.”
Among those appearing at the virtual event are television actor, Nickelodeon star and Executive Producer Kel Mitchell; actor and “Blackish” star Marcus Scribner; television star, Grammy-nominated artist and educator Yolanda “Yo Yo” Whitaker; actor (“Superfly”) and “Grownish” cast member Trevor Jackson; and model, actress and Instagram “star” Crystal Westbrooks.
The virtual live graduation takes place at 4 p.m. Friday, June 4. Thousands of U.S. high school students will have a commencement ceremony akin to the 2020 inaugural celebration.
Visit laul.org/2021blackhsgrad to register for this event.
The grassroots Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage will celebrate the students by giving them the opportunity to enjoy the traditional celebration of their achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 event will feature a live online virtual experience for all the high school graduates who register to participate.
The 90-minute ceremony recognizes the variety of Black experience and richness of Black talent (e.g., urban/rural youth, alternative youth, disabled youth, LGBTQ youth). The nationwide event also celebrates students for their accomplishments, aspirations and academic excellence.
Highlights of the virtual event will include celebrity performances, spoken word presentations, scholarship presentations, student recognitions, keynote speeches and a live Gen Z DJ celebration party with famous DJs from around the country.
The Black College Expo is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools throughout California.
The expo was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. The foundation’s mission is to curtail high school dropout rates and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students by providing them with social-emotional and mentoring support to access to college, careers and beyond.
The expo has helped over 500,000 students get into college, and it has also helped students connect with over $1 billion in scholarships and grants to attend college.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Urban League serves, educates and empowers African Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance and civil rights by providing targeted social programs and advocating for issues that benefit the community.
Founded in 1921, the Los Angeles Urban League is a flagship affiliate of the National Urban League, which was founded in New York City in 1910. It is one of almost 90 affiliates in the United States. The Los Angeles Urban League helps thousands of Angelenos annually through its programs, which focus on education, entrepreneurship, job training and placement.